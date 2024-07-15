Paralympian Mpumelelo Mhlongo partnership with Bic, embodies his experience

Stationery brand, Bic South Africa has formed a partnership with South African Paralympian, Mpumelelo Mhlongo.

(Image supplied) South African Paralympian, Mpumelelo Mhlongo.'s partnership with stationery brand, Bic South African is an embodiment of Mhlongo’s experience

The partnership draws on the similarities between the renowned athlete’s inspirational story and Bic’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, Together We Can Write the Future.

It features a TVC and a 15 million pen donation to South African students in need.

The CSI programme aims to raise awareness around the alarmingly high school dropout rate of 41% in South Africa, focusing on the importance of providing students with the necessary resources to help them stay in school.

A partnership that embodies Mhlongo’s experience

Commenting on the partnership, Mhlongo says, “As a South African child who needed a cheerleader, I understand the difference that the support of a community can make.

“Someone took a chance on me and that completely changed the course of my life.

He explains that this partnership embodies his experience.

“I would love to be for our children today, the person I needed to have as a child, and I am touched to collaborate with brands that understand the meaning of that to the future of our society.

“I look forward to this collaboration and visiting students at the various school activations led by Bic.”

Change starts with ‘one’

Mhlongo’s inspirational story is a perfect metaphor to showcase how an individual’s efforts, the right environment, and the relevant resources can create a hero – despite challenging circumstances.

“Mhlongo’s story is inspiring. It is a reason to believe that you can thrive in any environment if the right resources are attainable,” says Lilian Henderson, director of marketing Southern and East Africa at Bic.

Henderson says that as a brand committed to education, Bic believes that change starts with ‘one’.

“An individual that believes in you, a teacher that supports you, an organization that funds you, a parent that encourages you.

“Our nationwide initiative Buy a Pen Donate a Pen and our partnership with Mhlongo are a testament to that.”

One million donations

Through Buy a Pen Donate a Pen, Bic has donated over 15 million writing tools to students in need since 2012.

This year, the company aims to reach a total of one million donations encouraging consumers to make a difference for every pen they purchase.

Students receive donations through Bic’s annual roadshows that take place from March to June of every year.

Bic is committed to improving learning conditions for 250 million students by the year 2025.

In South Africa, Bic incepted the Buy a Pen Donate a Pen campaign to provide students in underprivileged communities with the necessary resources they need to perform in the classroom.

Bic’s partnership with Mpumelelo Mhlongo is the most recent step the brand took in sparking further behavioural change within South Africa for South Africa.

Credits

Agency: Retroviral

CCO: Mike Sharman

MD: Pippa Misplon

CD: Koketso Masisi

Client service head: Kayli Smit

Design: Mei Lee, Elizma Keyter

Production: Shaun James Films

Director, DOP: Shaun James

Assistant director: Chris Hainsworth

AC, 2nd camera op and goat wrangler: Vincent Boonzaaier