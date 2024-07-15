M&C Saatchi SA, Eighty20 launch GrowthMap for data-driven business growth

M&C Saatchi Group South Africa and Eighty20 have launched GrowthMap, a data-led solution designed to unlock measurable business growth.

Robert Grace is M&C Saatchi Group's chief strategy officer. Source: Supplied.

Customer growth opportunities

This comes after the newly established strategic partnership between M&C Saatchi Group South Africa and Eighty20.

The two brands assert that Eighty20’s data and innovation will enable organisations to enhance the view of their customer, then identify and size customer growth opportunities, while M&C Saatchi Group SA translates this insight into executable marketing strategy and priorities.

As businesses battle economic headwinds accompanied by increased competition and crowded product categories, they must be precise in identifying real, sustainable growth opportunities, says M&C Saatchi group chief strategy officer Robert Grace. “Knowing precisely where to position and invest marketing spend is critical, but the answer is not often clear. What we’ve realised is that getting to this answer requires a different approach and a coming together of very different skill sets.

“Business leaders need to be able to answer this question: Where will growth come from, and how should we position ourselves to capitalise on it? To answer that question they need to bridge the gap between data and strategy and that is what GrowthMap does. It harnesses the power of data, analytics and marketing strategy to guide businesses towards untapped, sustainable growth. Think of it as your GPS to finding growth,” says Grace.

He says GrowthMap provides clarity, precision and practicality. “It shows businesses where to focus and how to capitalise on opportunities,” he says.

Shift

Eighty20 CEO, Steve Burnstone says GrowthMap is transformative in shifting a business’s approach to market analysis and strategy formulation. “GrowthMap provides a comprehensive view of the market landscape, including market size, customer profiles and spending behaviours, and a brand’s imputed share of wallet right down to a customer level, empowering businesses with a clear understanding of where growth potential lies.”

Burnstone continues: “As the leading provider of consumer insights and third-party data in the country, we have an accurate understanding of the market – both in profile but more importantly, in how valuable a particular audience is to you. We then layer an internal view using available first-party data a business holds to define the growth opportunity. Quite simply, this lens gives you the clearest understanding of who your current customer is, who your future customer should be, and where value really lies.”

GrowthMap uses data science to overlay market insights and internal customer data. According to Burnstone and Grace this approach provides businesses with clarity and precision that helps them assess their brand and product positioning to identify and prioritise initiatives that promise the greatest returns. It has been designed to deliver a clear roadmap that outlines the steps required to achieve that growth.

GrowthMap enables businesses to use data-led insights to inform their innovation efforts, implement more precise targeting, retain and grow existing customers effectively and allocate media investments more accurately and effectively.

M&C Saatchi Group South Africa CEO, Jacques Burger, says: "We’re excited about this strategic partnership with Eighty20 and accelerating data-fuelled solutions across the Group. GrowthMap builds on the group’s long-standing strategic credentials with an evolutionary approach that sees a broader mix of marketing and communication solutions coming together to drive more precise positioning".