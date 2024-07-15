DStv - eMedia sports broadcasting rights saga continues as Sports Minister joins the fight

The South African Rugby Union's (Saru) support of the SABC’s decision not to broadcast the two Springboks – Ireland tests, has led to the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie to weigh in on the issue, while eMedia has stated that both Saru and the SABC have it wrong.

On the eve of the second test between the two teams, Saru stated that it supported the SABC’s decision not to broadcast the test series. It adds that it is in favour of the sports matches being broadcast to everyone.

The issue stems from a Competition Tribunal interdict that blocks Multichoice from including restrictions on sports broadcasting rights agreements for the next six months while the Tribunal considers the merits of eMedia’s case.

The ruling was made after eMedia took Multichoice to court in 2023 following MultiChoice and the SABC's deal to broadcast key Rugby and Cricket World Cup tournaments matches on the public broadcaster’s free-to-air channels, except on the SABC's channels on Openview.

eMedia argued to the Tribunal that this was anti-competitive.

Minister going to fight this thing

The SouthAfrican.com quotes the minster, saying, “We’re in charge.”

The minister adds, “We cannot be controlled by a select few that have money and think they are in power.”

The article quoted the minister, who claims to be in talks with “SA’s telecommunications” as saying he is “close” to inking a deal that would give South Africans access to national sporting matches involving the Springboks, Bafana Bafana, and the Proteas, among others”.

“We will sort out this problem. People must watch the Springboks and Bafana Bafana. These are their teams.”

The minister says he is going to "fight this thing”.

eMedia: Saru and the SABC both got it wrong

eMedia has entered into the fray saying the Saru and SABC got it wrong.

In a statement released to the media, it quotes the Competition Tribunal’s ruling:

“The First to Fourth Respondents [i.e. SuperSport, MultiChoice and the SABC] are interdicted from implementing and enforcing any restriction in sub-licensing agreements entered into between them relating to the broadcasting of sports events in terms of which the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SOC) Proprietary Limited (SABC) is prohibited from transmitting or making available the sub-licence broadcasts on platforms owned or operated by the Applicants [eMedia and Openview].”

eMedia argues that while the effect of this ruling is Supersport and the SABC could not enter an agreement that excluded the SABC’s audiences on eMedia’s OpenView platform, the two broadcasters went ahead and signed an agreement that excluded the SABC's Openview audiences.

The SABC and SuperSport signed an agreement to rebroadcast the Spoingbok - Ireland test matches at a delayed time on the same day on the national platforms.

“This is contrary to the ruling of the Competition Tribunal,” says the eMedia statement.

It adds, “The SABC itself has filed a complaint with the Competition Commission in relation to MultiChoice/SuperSport’s conduct in sub-licensing the free-to-air rights relating to sporting events.”

Financial offer rejected for being too low

eMedia also says that it made a significant financial offer to MultiChoice to broadcast the Irish rugby Pretoria and Durban test matches, which MultiChoice inexplicably rejected.

However in a Rapport article DStv operator MultiChoice says it rejected eMedia’s offer for the rights to broadcast the Springbok rugby test matches against Ireland on Openview because it was too low.

Beneficial to the majority of TV viewers

Commenting on the dispute, Khalik Sherrif, the CEO of eMedia criticises Saru for its “one-sided statement, saying the sports body should not “simply parrot” MultiChoice’s view.

“It is an absolute shame when the real facts of a dispute in which there is a court decision in favour of the public is distorted by a national body such as Saru.

“Saru should act in the interests of all South Africans and not only the privileged few. If only SARU would speak to all parties involved… this would be beneficial to the majority of TV viewers who also love rugby and have a sense of national pride when the Springboks play,” says Sherrif.

In its statement, eMedia says it has been in the public’s corner trying to ensure the widest access to these events.

“MultiChoice/SuperSport and the SABC are solely responsible for the broader public not being able to watch these sporting events, such as the Springbok/Irish test matches and the cricket T20 final,” says its statement.