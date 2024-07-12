Pick n Pay sponsors MasterChef South Africa S5

Industries

    12 Jul 2024
    12 Jul 2024
    Sponsored by Pick n Pay, the fifth season of MasterChef South Africa returns to screens on S3 (formerly SABC 3), on Saturday, 13 July 2024.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    MasterChef South Africa has long been a beacon of culinary inspiration, showcasing the transformation of home cooks into master chefs. With each episode, viewers can feast on creativity, technique, and a deep passion for food.

    This season promises to be no different, with contestants taking on thrilling challenges and learning from some of the industry's best chefs to hone their skills and create fine-dining dishes.

    The culinary masterpieces are made possible with ingredients from the Pick n Pay Pantry. This mini store is modelled after the design of the retailer’s flagship stores, including Pick n Pay Waterstone in Cape Town, Pick n Pay Musgrave in Durban and Pick n Pay Redruth in Johannesburg.

    Mervyn Gers Ceramics sponsors MasterChef South Africa S5
    Mervyn Gers Ceramics sponsors MasterChef South Africa S5

    2 days

    The MasterChef Pick n Pay Pantry will showcase the fresh produce and product ranges available in-store. This includes a packaging-free zone aimed at reducing plastic waste, available in select stores, and featuring popular PnP private label products that provide essential ingredients for creating delicious meals.

    The pantry also highlights PnP ranges such as Live Well and Let’s Cook, which is inspired by scratch cooking. It will also showcase premium products available in stores, like the Stonebarn Truffle range.

    As the season airs, Pick n Pay aims to further bring the show into every household, offering tools and inspiration for customers to try new recipes and techniques in their own kitchens.

    “The show lets you cheer on your favourite contestants while learning some cooking tricks along the way. We are excited to bring the excitement of the MasterChef kitchen into your home, one delicious meal at a time. Every week, we’ll share recipes and inspiration for you to wow your family at the dining table,” says Tessa Chamberlain, marketing director at Pick n Pay.

    MasterChef SA season 5 will premiere on Saturday on S3 at 7:30pm and repeat on Sunday at 6:30pm on S2 and Wednesday at 6pm on S3.

    The finale, announcing the winner, will air on 23 November 2024.

    Let's do Biz