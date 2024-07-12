Ballito Junction’s piazza gets a revamp

From inspirational local outlets to trendsetting international brands, Ballito Junction Regional Mall is celebrating an elevated shopping experience with an impressive mix of both established and new tenants in its recently revamped, vibrant piazza.

Image supplied

Following the successful upgrade of Ballito Junction’s cornerstone section, the new piazza has become a bustling hub in the centre, offering a unique blend of dining and retail options.

Since opening, Starbucks, Booba Beautea, One Stop Travel & Tours, Krispy Kreme, On the Move, and the newly renovated Pick n Pay Liquor have quickly become shopper favourites. While Catia’s Restaurant, a beloved local hotspot for breakfast and lunch meetings, continues to thrive in this rejuvenated environment.

Adding the sweet spot to the list is Tip Top Bakery, the much-loved community patisserie.

“The revitalisation and expansion of this section of the mall has brought a wonderful, warm new energy to Ballito Junction. With a combination of top-notch brands and exciting new additions, we are proud to offer shoppers a diverse and engaging experience they can’t find anywhere else,” says Geraldine Jorgensen, CEO of Ballito Junction

Over and above the piazza’s popular outlets, Ballito Junction recently welcomed Workshop17 to its enviable line-up. Having opened its doors on 2 May, Workshop17 Ballito offers a dynamic combination of luxury workspace solutions and retail convenience all under one roof.

Members of Workshop17’s fully-serviced offices and coworking spaces can enjoy the privacy of meeting rooms, hot desking, event spaces, and turnkey office solutions, ensuring businesses and entrepreneurs on the move stay connected 24/7.

Looking ahead, Ballito Junction has secured the Pro Shop and Cycle Lab, both set to commence trading on 1 August 2024. These additions have been carefully selected to complement the active lifestyle of Ballito Junction shoppers. Golf and cycling enthusiasts can look forward to having the most comprehensive range of sporting goods, services and gear right on their doorstep.

“We understand the unique lifestyle and needs of our shoppers, which is why we’re thrilled to welcome the Pro Shop and Cycle Lab to Ballito Junction as a perfect fit for the large golfing and cycling community in our area,” says Jorgensen.

These new stores are conveniently located close to Pick n Pay and Dischem.

“We are excited to welcome new tenants to Ballito Junction and are delighted to celebrate the ongoing success of our existing retailers thanks to our loyal shoppers,” says Jorgensen. “Each of our stores brings a unique and fresh flavour to our shopping centre and to the Ballito community. We’re constantly working to create the ultimate destination for shopping, dining, socialising, and so much more in between.”