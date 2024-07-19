Marketing & Media Advertising
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Publicis Groupe AfricaWorx GroupEast Coast RadioAfrican ResponseSME South AfricaBrand InfluenceBizcommunity.comRocketseedClockworkBroad MediaDelta Victor BravoDStv Media SalesAAA School of AdvertisingPrimedia BroadcastingKantarEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Advertising News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Adidas Road to Paris: SA's athletes inspiring journey to #Paris2024

    19 Jul 2024
    19 Jul 2024
    Adidas has released its original docuseries Road to Paris which aims to inspire viewers by showcasing the relentless pursuit of excellence and the personal sacrifices six South African Olympic/Paralympics athletes make to achieve their dreams.
    Source: © Athletics Africa Akani Simbine is one of six South African athletes featured in Adidas' Road to Paris docuseries
    Source: © Athletics Africa Athletics Africa Akani Simbine is one of six South African athletes featured in Adidas' Road to Paris<.i> docuseries

    The six-part series features an exclusive look into their lives as they prepare for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, set to take place in July, and celebrates this diverse group of athletes, each bringing a unique story of dedication, perseverance, and triumph.

    Featured athletes

    • Jo-Ané van Dyk - Track and Field (Javelin)

      • Jo-Ané's (age 26) journey is one of resilience and determination, showcasing her unwavering commitment to excel in her sport.

    • Akani Simbine - Track and Field (100m & 4 x 100m relay)

      • As one of the fastest sprinters in the world, 30-year-old Akani's story is a testament to the power of speed, precision, and hard work.

    • Onthatile “Thati” Zulu- Hockey

      • Thati's (age 24) narrative highlights her passion for hockey and her drive to represent her country globally.

    • Boipelo Awuah - Skateboarding

      • Age 19, the youngest of the group, Boipelo's story is filled with youthful energy and the spirit of breaking barriers in skateboarding.

    • Ryan Mphahlele - Track and Field (1500m)

      • Twenty-five-year-old Ryan's journey focuses on his middle-distance running prowess and relentless quest for Olympic glory.

    • Mhlengi Gwala – Triathlete

      • Mhlengi's (age 23) inspiring tale of overcoming a tragic accident to compete at the highest level showcases the true spirit of a Paralympian.

    You Got This

    Adidas brings these stories to life, so fans and sports enthusiasts around the world have a deeper understanding of what it takes to compete at the Olympics.

    The series delves into the rigorous training regimens, personal challenges, and the emotional highs and lows that define the athletes' journeys. The film reminds athletes, whether competing as elite athletes or at grassroots levels, to reframe pressure and focus on the positive rallying cry You Got This as they walk onto the biggest stage of the world.

    One collection reflecting the athletes’ fire

    “We are excited to share ‘Road to Paris’ with the world,” says Kate Woods, senior brand director at Adidas South Africa.

    “This docuseries not only celebrates the incredible talents of these athletes but also highlights their personal stories, which we hope will inspire and motivate viewers to pursue their dreams with the same passion and determination.”

    In celebration of the Olympics, Adidas unveils a range of footwear and apparel representing the passion that burns within every athlete competing on the global sporting stage.

    The fire that drives athlete icons is reflected in the sole of the shoe, featuring a bold orange colorway, applied across a broad range of multisport products, covering 41 sports and nine sponsored countries, united by one collection.

    Read more: retail, sports marketing, marketing, Olympics, Paralympics, Adidas, hockey, skateboarding
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Related

    Markham launches sustainable vegan-friendly men's beauty collection
    Markham launches sustainable vegan-friendly men's beauty collection
    21 hours
    Source: © 123rf PwC South Africa’s Voice of the Consumer Survey 2024: South African findings report found six key imperatives to shrink the consumer trust deficit
    6 key imperatives for consumer companies to shrink their consumer trust deficit
    1 day
    A marketer&#x2019;s guide to creating clarity in chaos
    Delta Victor BravoA marketer’s guide to creating clarity in chaos
    2 days
    Source: © 123rf Bernhardt van der Merwe, head category management, DataOrbis says understanding retail category management is essential in planograms
    Understanding category management key in planograms for retail success
     2 days
    Akani Simbine to lead SA&#x2019;s delegation as flag bearer at the Olympic Games Paris 2024
    Akani Simbine to lead SA’s delegation as flag bearer at the Olympic Games Paris 2024
    2 days
    Primedia Malls secures partnership renewal with Pareto Limited
    Primedia OutdoorPrimedia Malls secures partnership renewal with Pareto Limited
    3 days
    The Western Capes Karoo Lusern was on the list. Source: Supplied.
    South Africa's finest butcheries honoured at the 19th Cleaver Awards
    3 days
    (Image supplied) South African Paralympian, Mpumelelo Mhlongo.'s partnership with stationery brand, Bic South African is an embodiment of Mhlongo’s experience
    Paralympian Mpumelelo Mhlongo partnership with Bic, embodies his experience
    15 Jul 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz