Adidas Road to Paris: SA's athletes inspiring journey to #Paris2024

Adidas has released its original docuseries Road to Paris which aims to inspire viewers by showcasing the relentless pursuit of excellence and the personal sacrifices six South African Olympic/Paralympics athletes make to achieve their dreams.

Road to Paris<.i> docuseries Source: © Athletics Africa Athletics Africa Akani Simbine is one of six South African athletes featured in Adidas'

The six-part series features an exclusive look into their lives as they prepare for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, set to take place in July, and celebrates this diverse group of athletes, each bringing a unique story of dedication, perseverance, and triumph.

Featured athletes

Jo-Ané van Dyk - Track and Field (Javelin)

Jo-Ané's (age 26) journey is one of resilience and determination, showcasing her unwavering commitment to excel in her sport. Akani Simbine - Track and Field (100m & 4 x 100m relay)

As one of the fastest sprinters in the world, 30-year-old Akani's story is a testament to the power of speed, precision, and hard work. Onthatile “Thati” Zulu- Hockey

Thati's (age 24) narrative highlights her passion for hockey and her drive to represent her country globally. Boipelo Awuah - Skateboarding

Age 19, the youngest of the group, Boipelo's story is filled with youthful energy and the spirit of breaking barriers in skateboarding. Ryan Mphahlele - Track and Field (1500m)

Twenty-five-year-old Ryan's journey focuses on his middle-distance running prowess and relentless quest for Olympic glory. Mhlengi Gwala – Triathlete Mhlengi's (age 23) inspiring tale of overcoming a tragic accident to compete at the highest level showcases the true spirit of a Paralympian.

You Got This

Adidas brings these stories to life, so fans and sports enthusiasts around the world have a deeper understanding of what it takes to compete at the Olympics.

The series delves into the rigorous training regimens, personal challenges, and the emotional highs and lows that define the athletes' journeys. The film reminds athletes, whether competing as elite athletes or at grassroots levels, to reframe pressure and focus on the positive rallying cry You Got This as they walk onto the biggest stage of the world.

One collection reflecting the athletes’ fire

“We are excited to share ‘Road to Paris’ with the world,” says Kate Woods, senior brand director at Adidas South Africa.

“This docuseries not only celebrates the incredible talents of these athletes but also highlights their personal stories, which we hope will inspire and motivate viewers to pursue their dreams with the same passion and determination.”

In celebration of the Olympics, Adidas unveils a range of footwear and apparel representing the passion that burns within every athlete competing on the global sporting stage.

The fire that drives athlete icons is reflected in the sole of the shoe, featuring a bold orange colorway, applied across a broad range of multisport products, covering 41 sports and nine sponsored countries, united by one collection.