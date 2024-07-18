Coronation launches new brand campaign: Invest early, you’ll be so happy you did

Beloved South African brand Coronation - known for its famous tagline ‘Trust is Earned’ - is launching a fresh new brand campaign with the theme of ‘Invest early, you’ll be so happy you did’

As an extension of its 2023 campaign, ‘Best Life’, a tongue-in-the-cheek take on the adventure-filled ads of the 1980s featuring elderly people trying to tick off their bucket lists, Coronation again takes South Africans on a touching journey into a future that was made possible by investing early and for the long-term.

Set against the musical backdrop of the remastered 1960s rock ’n roll classic “Cry to Me”, the campaign’s television commercial (TVC) features a collection of quintessentially South African ‘happy tear’ moments. The music, combined with each scene, puts viewers in an uplifted mood as they watch people cry happy tears triggered by special moments in their lives.

A son leading his blindfolded mother into the home he bought for her. Grandparents bringing their expat children home for a reunion. A young professional’s exciting first-ever overseas trip. A once-in-a-lifetime girls’ trip to see a favourite band in concert. A proud father able to give his daughter her dream wedding. Finally owning the classic car of your childhood dreams. A sports-loving dad and son at an iconic stadium witnessing their national team making history.

Wisahl Ganief, Group Head of Marketing at Coronation explains that the purpose of the new campaign is to inspire South Africans to invest in the things that give them joy. “We all know what happy tears feel like. It’s a sense of achievement and relief. As South Africans this special feeling is especially close to home, because we are a nation that knows the satisfaction of making sacrifices to achieve great things,” Ganief says.

“In this campaign, we continue to build on our distinctive call to action of inspiring investors to start investing early. And how we’ve chosen to do this is by showcasing the good things that come to those who don’t wait to invest. People who prosper are those who invest early and for the long-term. Why people invest is different for everyone, but the pursuit of financial freedom is ubiquitous; the freedom to do what you want, when you want and with whom you want. How this translates for consumers provides a diverse and rich tapestry of experiences that bring joy. And so, in this campaign, we tap into the emotion of happiness, the joyous and meaningful moments that make you so overwhelmingly happy you can’t help but cry tears of joy.”

For most South Africans, hard work is part of the human experience. But for many, having enough not just to live day-to-day, but also to thrive and fulfil audacious long-term dreams - for themselves, their children and their communities - is something they continue to dream about. “At Coronation, we understand this. Our people are diverse, and we were founded in 1993 with the mandate and mission to give hard-working South Africans financial freedom through investment - a promise we’ve delivered on. We are committed to our communities and give back because we value being part of this country.”

The campaign went live this week, with the TVC flighting on selected DStv channels and online, while a radio spot started flighting on national and regional radio stations from 15 July 2024. The out-of-home (billboard) campaign is also up at South Africa’s national airports, the Gautrain stations and along major urban highways. Meanwhile, a PR campaign to share editorial content unpacking insights about the benefits of goal setting and investing early, will also be featured in the media over the coming months. The agencies executing the integrated campaign include Ogilvy, Juno and Dialogue PR.