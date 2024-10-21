SA Entrepreneur of the Year Awards: Marketing masterminds make the cut

Kerushan Govender, founder and principal growth consultant at Blacfox Enterprises, Mike Sharman, chief creative officer at Retroviral, and Zibusisozethu Mkwanazi, group CEO at M+N, have made it into the finals of the 36th annual Business Partners Limited Entrepreneur of the Year awards.

From left to right: Mike Sharman, Zibusisozethu Mkwanazi, Kerushan Govender | image supplied

All three beat out over 600 entrants to secure a spot among the 16 finalists. Now, they stand on the verge of claiming one of the nation’s highest entrepreneurial accolades.

Govender is vying for the Emerging Entrepreneur title, a category that honours businesses operating for one to five years.

In 2017, the experienced entrepreneur with a diverse investment portfolio spanning both South Africa and international markets took a bold step and founded Blacfox.

In the Small Business Entrepreneur category, which honours individuals managing businesses with an annual turnover of up to R30m, is Sharman. Fourteen years ago, Retroviral launched with a vision: to become the leading “storyselling” (i.e. branded storytelling that converts to sales) communications agency in Africa.

Mkwanazi has earned a place in the Medium Business Entrepreneur category, reserved for those steering businesses generating over R30m in revenue. From selling sweets to classmates to fund his school transport, his entrepreneurial spirit was sparked at an early age.

His passion for influencing conversations and creating lasting change in both business and society, paired with a deep belief in the power of creativity, led him to co-found M+N.

David Morobe, executive general manager for impact investing at Business Partners Limited, says:

“Kerushan, Mike and Zibusisozethu exemplify the entrepreneurial spirit through their groundbreaking work in the marketing world.

“Their stories show us that creativity, coupled with business acumen, can lead to remarkable achievements.

“We’re excited to see how they’ll continue to elevate not only their own companies and those of their clients’ but also South Africa’s global standing in the marketing arena.”

On Thursday, 7 November 2024, the winners in each category—including the coveted Job Creator of the Year—will be unveiled at an awards ceremony in Gauteng. One standout business owner will also claim the title of South Africa’s overall Entrepreneur of the Year.