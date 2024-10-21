A new wave of action for SMEs: 2024 Women In Tech Innovator Trust Conference

Registration for the highly anticipated 2024 Innovator Trust Women in Tech (WIT) Conference is now open. This year’s WIT event is set to be a defining moment for women in technology, with a powerful focus on the essence of being intentional.

The WIT Innovator Trust Conference has grown to become a leading women-in-tech platform with a unique focus on women-led ICT SMEs. On Wednesday, 13 November 2024, women SMEs, entrepreneurs and leaders of industry from across South Africa will gather at the prestigious Vodacom World Dome in Midrand, Johannesburg, to attend this year’s auspicious event.

“The time has come for women to step into their purpose, claim their space, and shape a future of equality, respect, and economic freedom driven by innovation and technology. The Women in Tech Conference brought to you by the Innovator Trust is not just another event; it is a movement and a defining moment for women-tech-SMEs to take action,” said Tashline Jooste, Innovator Trust chief executive officer.

The 2024 WIT Innovator Trust Conference will honour and celebrate the exceptional accomplishments of growing female-owned SMEs in the South African ICT sector. These are women in tech who have been beneficiaries of the Innovator Trust Enterprise Development, Youth Entrepreneurship, and Supplier Development incubation programmes, taking full advantage of the opportunities presented to them to digitise, monetise, and scale their businesses.

This year’s conference will centre around three transformative pillars for women in tech who are ready to Digitise, Monetise, and Scale their businesses.

The 2024 WIT Conference will also shine a spotlight on the critical importance of empowering the next generation of women through technology and entrepreneurial ventures. Through targeted initiatives like the Youth Entrepreneurship Programme (YEP), the Innovator Trust is committed to nurturing young women who have the potential to be tomorrow’s tech innovators. “By giving a seat to more young women to attend the Innovator Trust WIT Conference, we’re exposing them to the vast opportunities in ICT in our country and encouraging them to explore these fields early on. We believe this is how we create a pathway that can result in a more inclusive, digitally-empowered, and economically stable future for women,” commented Jooste.

With a history of delivering iconic and diverse speaker lineups, past WIT events have featured industry giants such as former public protector of South Africa, Prof. Thuli Madonsela, former deputy president, Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Glamour Magazine's editor-in-chief, Nontando Mposo, renowned ICT business leader, Irene Charnley, and, most recently, international award-winning South African fashion designer, Thebe Magugu. As anticipation builds, all eyes are on the upcoming speaker announcement for WIT 2024.

Through a series of iconic keynote speakers, robust panel discussions, and collaborative sessions, WIT 2024 will empower women ICT business owners with the tools and strategies to accelerate their success. The focus is on tangible growth and actionable insights – because for women in tech, success is not a distant dream; it is an inevitable outcome when driven by purpose.

With free virtual registration, women from across South Africa are encouraged to join us in taking action this 2024 as we Digitise, Monetise, and Scale the future for women in technology. Be part of the movement, be part of the fire.

Virtual registrations are now open until 13 November 2024.

Click here to register for the Innovator Trust Women in Tech Conference 2024.

Event: Women in Tech Conference brought to you by Innovator Trust

Date: Wednesday, 13th November 2024

Time: 9am – 3.30pm

Check out some highlights from past WIT events.

Women in Tech Appreciation Experience – the future of tech, powered by women.

For more information, visit the Innovator Trust website

