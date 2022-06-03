Industries

    Renowned journo Shahan Ramkissoon ventures into education with new startup

    8 Jul 2024
    8 Jul 2024
    Popular local broadcaster and experienced journalist Shahan Ramkissoon has co-founded an education-focused startup called Study Start with entrepreneur Jason Adriaan.
    Renowned journo Shahan Ramkissoon ventures into education with new startup

    Study Start offers personalised career recommendations, a directory of accredited qualifications, an education cost estimator, application assistance, detailed occupation insights, and access to previous Matric exam papers and solutions.

    Other key features of Study Start include:

    • Personalised career recommendations: Tailored advice from a database of over 1,000 occupations helps users make informed career choices that align with market needs.
    • Accredited qualification directory: With access to more than 2,000 qualifications from reputable South African institutions, users can pursue education paths that lead to meaningful employment.
    • Education cost estimator: Simplify financial planning with our intuitive tool, helping users budget for their education journey and make financially sound decisions.
    • Application assistance: Streamline the process with our service that fills in tertiary institution applications on behalf of users, ensuring they meet all requirements.
    • Comprehensive occupation insights: Gain in-depth knowledge about various careers, including job roles, required education, and necessary skills.
    • Exam preparation resources: Access old Matric exam papers and solutions, ensuring students are well-prepared for their finals and future studies.
    Image supplied: Shahan Ramkissoon is Eclipse Communications' new chief strategy officer
    #Newsmaker: Shahan Ramkissoon, Eclipse Communications chief strategy officer

      3 Jun 2022

    Creating jobs through education

    Ramkissoon says, "Our mission is to empower individuals through education, fostering innovation and entrepreneurship. This, in turn, leads to job creation and economic growth, benefiting society as a whole."

    "Education is not just about personal growth; it's a powerful tool for societal transformation and job creation," says Adriaan.

    "By providing individuals with the right educational resources and career guidance, we can help build a more skilled workforce that meets the demands of our economy."

