Renowned journo Shahan Ramkissoon ventures into education with new startup

Study Start offers personalised career recommendations, a directory of accredited qualifications, an education cost estimator, application assistance, detailed occupation insights, and access to previous Matric exam papers and solutions.
Ramkissoon says, "Our mission is to empower individuals through education, fostering innovation and entrepreneurship. This, in turn, leads to job creation and economic growth, benefiting society as a whole."
"Education is not just about personal growth; it's a powerful tool for societal transformation and job creation," says Adriaan.
"By providing individuals with the right educational resources and career guidance, we can help build a more skilled workforce that meets the demands of our economy."