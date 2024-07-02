Entrepreneurship How To Start Up
    New FNB business workshops aim to empower SA township entrepreneurs

    7 Aug 2024
    7 Aug 2024
    FNB in partnership with Hetty The Entrepreneur has announced the launch of Monetise Your Business, a series of dynamic workshops designed to empower entrepreneurs in townships across South Africa.
    Heather Lowe, head of SME Development at FNB | image supplied
    Heather Lowe, head of SME Development at FNB | image supplied

    These workshops aim to provide practical strategies and essential knowledge to help local business owners drive growth in their ventures.

    Monetise Your Business workshops will commence on 17 August 2024 and will be held in townships across South Africa, bringing fundamental business education directly to the heart of our communities.

    Each workshop will cover crucial topics including business plan development, financial management, marketing strategies, sales techniques, digital marketing, legal essentials, operations management, human resources, funding and investment, customer service excellence, technology and tools, and growth strategies.

    Key highlights of the workshops:

    • Expert-led sessions: Attendees will benefit from the insights and experiences of South Africa's number one monetisation expert and other industry leaders.
    • Interactive learning: The workshops are designed to be highly interactive, allowing participants to engage with the content, ask questions, and receive personalised advice.
    • Practical tools: Entrepreneurs will gain access to practical tools that they can immediately apply to their businesses.
    • Networking opportunities: Each workshop will include networking sessions, providing valuable opportunities for participants to connect with peers and mentors.
    • Pitching challenge: Participants will have the chance to compete in a pitching challenge, with the winner receiving a cash prize to invest in their business.

    Inaugural Workshop: The inaugural workshop for the Monetise Your Business workshops will be held on 17 August at Tsakane Community Hall in the East Rand of Johannesburg from 9am - 1.30pm featuring a masterclass, networking opportunities, and a pitch your business session.

    How to register: Registration for the Monetise Your Business workshops is now open. Entrepreneurs can visit www.monetiseyourbusiness.co.za to get more information about the workshop schedule, locations, and how to register. Early registration is encouraged as spaces are limited.

