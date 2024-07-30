Education Skills Training
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

The Innovator TrustEnterprises University of PretoriaNorth-West University (NWU)BET SoftwareOxford University PressEduvosAFDAStellenbosch UniversityGordon Institute of Business ScienceUCT Graduate School of BusinessAdopt-a-SchoolJNPRDigify AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Skills Training Company news South Africa

SPONSORED BY:

More #WomensMonth

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Ejoobi, pioneering accessible job search solutions

    Issued by The Innovator Trust
    6 Aug 2024
    6 Aug 2024
    Ejoobi.com is undoubtedly a trailblazing creation in the HR tech industry. Simangele Mphahlele, a dynamic leader with a diverse educational background in honours applied psychology, an advanced diploma in teaching, and a higher certificate in marketing, brings over 12 years of corporate experience.
    Ejoobi, pioneering accessible job search solutions

    Having been immersed in blue-chip organisations like Microsoft, MTN, and Dimension Data, where she flourished in her roles as general manager, business developer, and key account manager, Simangele also brings her experience as a seasoned corporate coach, passionate about youth development and entrepreneurship into her business. A cutting-edge platform that seamlessly connects employers with job seekers, Ejoobi.com was founded by Simangele Mphahlele and Moses Mphahlele, inspired by their encounter with Thabo, an individual who personified the challenges faced by job seekers.

    Unlike traditional recruitment methods, Ejoobi.com leverages modern communication channels such as WhatsApp and SMS, ensuring a broader reach and greater accessibility for job seekers across South Africa. Employers benefit from a sophisticated applicant tracking system (ATS) that streamlines recruitment automates workflows and provides valuable data analytics. Ejoobi.com also offers customisable services and APIs, positioning itself as a comprehensive HR solutions provider.

    The inspiration for Ejoobi.com was born from a deep understanding of the high costs and barriers that job seekers face. Simangele shares, "I see many people in our communities sitting on street corners. The cost of looking for a job is unspeakably high, and they give up." Motivated to make job searching more accessible, Ejoobi.com was created to help individuals build their CVs and find jobs via WhatsApp or even SMS. This innovative approach has already impacted over 3.5 million job seekers in South Africa, a testament to our mission and success.

    The Nexus Tech, education and employment

    A crucial part of Ejoobi.com's ecosystem is its close collaboration with Ethuta, a company focused on tech and education for kids, founded by Simangele and Moses. Initially offering long-distance education, Ethuta has evolved into a tutoring company that serves students from Grade 1 to second-year varsity, with over 25 tutors. This development exemplifies a shared passion for youth development, combining expertise in technology and education to create opportunities for young people. Once the youth have been through the Ethuta programme, they naturally enter Ejoobi for skills and company-matching opportunities.

    As one of the first black female GMs in the ICT sector, Simangele brings a wealth of knowledge and a deep commitment to youth mentorship and entrepreneurship. "The youth themselves inspire me. Dealing with the youth is incredibly hard, but nothing beats witnessing their dreams unfolding," she says. By the same token, the Innovator Trust bears witness to Simangele's dreams unfolding.

    Ejoobi.com's relationship with the Innovator Trust has been transformative. Initially connected through AB4IR, the support from the Innovator Trust has provided invaluable structure, compliance processes, and access to exclusive platforms and networks. "The compliance process has been invaluable. It's been amazing. We get access to platforms that we wouldn't normally get access to, and their focus on women is incredible," notes Simangele. This partnership has significantly boosted Ejoobi.com's brand equity and visibility. Similarly, Ejoobi's recognition through industry awards has furthered their brand's credibility.

    Ejoobi.com has garnered several accolades, including the prestigious SAB Foundation and Standard Bank Woman in ICT awards. These recognitions have provided social proof and credibility, enhancing the company's reputation and opening new doors. "Other than reinforcing our credibility to the public, these awards are also an affirmation that we are on the right path," reflects Simangele. Although an award-winning company, Ejoobi has faced unique challenges as a women-led tech company.

    "When you are in tech as a woman, you have to work 400% harder to prove that you know what you're doing," she laughs. However, this adversity has only strengthened her determination. Simangele's leadership style is marked by policies that are remarkably considerate of women, ensuring inclusivity while also involving men. Her advice to aspiring women in tech is clear: "Figure out what problem you want to solve and stick to that. Remain flexible and open to change because the market knows what it wants."

    AI, tech innovation and the future

    Ejoobi.com embraces AI as an enabler, building inclusive technologies that provide equal access to opportunities. With over 11,000 job seekers using the platform, Ejoobi.com continuously innovates around machine learning to better serve its users. Looking ahead, the vision for Ejoobi.com is global. "We're about to launch our platform to global employers by the 8th of March. We want to have offices for various regions worldwide," Simangele shares, igniting excitement for Ejoobi's future expansion.

    Ejoobi remains at the forefront of technological advancements by continuously researching global trends and investing in training. The company fosters a culture of innovation, encouraging team members to contribute ideas and solutions. "50% of what you see now is largely due to the team. We have a culture of sharing and not punishing people for making mistakes," she emphasises. This culture of courage and sharing has led to sustainability and social responsibility being integral to Ejoobi.com's business strategy.

    By creating accessible and inclusive technologies, Ejoobi.com addresses social challenges and contributes to community development. "This commitment to social impact and innovation is not just a part of our business strategy, but it's what ensures that Ejoobi.com stays relevant and makes a meaningful difference in the lives of those it serves," highlights Simangele.

    Ejoobi is an exemplary creation of HR tech industry excellence driven by a passion for empowering communities and a vision for a globally connected future. With strong leadership, strategic partnerships, and a relentless focus on innovation, Ejoobi showcases how African ingenuity can address local challenges and beyond. 

    For more information please visit their website: www.ejoobi.com

    Read more: recruitment, skills development, WhatsApp, technological skills, AI
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    The Innovator Trust
    The Innovator Trust was created to support the growth of small black-owned Information and Communications Technology (ICT) businesses in South Africa. Through our programmes, we support and nurture the growth of SMMEs by facilitating training that develops their skills as business owners, and providing necessary resources and mentorship, ensuring they become sustainable businesses contributing meaningfully to the ICT sector and the country's economy.
    Related
    Source: © 123rf Patrick Carmody, CEO of Conversation Lab, looks at how the shift to AI-powered answer engines are and will challenge Google
    The shift to AI answer engines. A challenge for Google?
     16 hours
    Source:
    5 reasons why creative agencies need to embrace AI now
     1 day
    Source: © 123rf Immersive Fox has launched its AI-driven text-to-video AI actor technology in South Africa
    AI-driven text-to-video AI actor technology launches in SA
    2 Aug 2024
    CEM Africa brought together the leading CX minds to help move the industry forward.
    Cisco transforms from networking giant to collaboration leader
     31 Jul 2024
    Datacentre growth keeps Microsoft ahead as the hyperscaler of choice for major service companies.
    Microsoft strong revenue growth shows that cloud is king
     31 Jul 2024
    New UCT course aims to equip educators with AI skills
    New UCT course aims to equip educators with AI skills
    30 Jul 2024
    Building a skilled generation: the importance of youth skills development in South Africa
    ProgressionBuilding a skilled generation: the importance of youth skills development in South Africa
    30 Jul 2024
    Image supplied. WPP's next phase in its partnership with NVIDIA is to create generative 3D landscapes and worlds
    WPP pushes creativity boundaries through AI, creates generative 3D worlds
    30 Jul 2024
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz