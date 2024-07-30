Ejoobi, pioneering accessible job search solutions

Having been immersed in blue-chip organisations like Microsoft, MTN, and Dimension Data, where she flourished in her roles as general manager, business developer, and key account manager, Simangele also brings her experience as a seasoned corporate coach, passionate about youth development and entrepreneurship into her business. A cutting-edge platform that seamlessly connects employers with job seekers, Ejoobi.com was founded by Simangele Mphahlele and Moses Mphahlele, inspired by their encounter with Thabo, an individual who personified the challenges faced by job seekers.

Unlike traditional recruitment methods, Ejoobi.com leverages modern communication channels such as WhatsApp and SMS, ensuring a broader reach and greater accessibility for job seekers across South Africa. Employers benefit from a sophisticated applicant tracking system (ATS) that streamlines recruitment automates workflows and provides valuable data analytics. Ejoobi.com also offers customisable services and APIs, positioning itself as a comprehensive HR solutions provider.

The inspiration for Ejoobi.com was born from a deep understanding of the high costs and barriers that job seekers face. Simangele shares, "I see many people in our communities sitting on street corners. The cost of looking for a job is unspeakably high, and they give up." Motivated to make job searching more accessible, Ejoobi.com was created to help individuals build their CVs and find jobs via WhatsApp or even SMS. This innovative approach has already impacted over 3.5 million job seekers in South Africa, a testament to our mission and success.

The Nexus Tech, education and employment

A crucial part of Ejoobi.com's ecosystem is its close collaboration with Ethuta, a company focused on tech and education for kids, founded by Simangele and Moses. Initially offering long-distance education, Ethuta has evolved into a tutoring company that serves students from Grade 1 to second-year varsity, with over 25 tutors. This development exemplifies a shared passion for youth development, combining expertise in technology and education to create opportunities for young people. Once the youth have been through the Ethuta programme, they naturally enter Ejoobi for skills and company-matching opportunities.

As one of the first black female GMs in the ICT sector, Simangele brings a wealth of knowledge and a deep commitment to youth mentorship and entrepreneurship. "The youth themselves inspire me. Dealing with the youth is incredibly hard, but nothing beats witnessing their dreams unfolding," she says. By the same token, the Innovator Trust bears witness to Simangele's dreams unfolding.

Ejoobi.com's relationship with the Innovator Trust has been transformative. Initially connected through AB4IR, the support from the Innovator Trust has provided invaluable structure, compliance processes, and access to exclusive platforms and networks. "The compliance process has been invaluable. It's been amazing. We get access to platforms that we wouldn't normally get access to, and their focus on women is incredible," notes Simangele. This partnership has significantly boosted Ejoobi.com's brand equity and visibility. Similarly, Ejoobi's recognition through industry awards has furthered their brand's credibility.

Ejoobi.com has garnered several accolades, including the prestigious SAB Foundation and Standard Bank Woman in ICT awards. These recognitions have provided social proof and credibility, enhancing the company's reputation and opening new doors. "Other than reinforcing our credibility to the public, these awards are also an affirmation that we are on the right path," reflects Simangele. Although an award-winning company, Ejoobi has faced unique challenges as a women-led tech company.

"When you are in tech as a woman, you have to work 400% harder to prove that you know what you're doing," she laughs. However, this adversity has only strengthened her determination. Simangele's leadership style is marked by policies that are remarkably considerate of women, ensuring inclusivity while also involving men. Her advice to aspiring women in tech is clear: "Figure out what problem you want to solve and stick to that. Remain flexible and open to change because the market knows what it wants."

AI, tech innovation and the future

Ejoobi.com embraces AI as an enabler, building inclusive technologies that provide equal access to opportunities. With over 11,000 job seekers using the platform, Ejoobi.com continuously innovates around machine learning to better serve its users. Looking ahead, the vision for Ejoobi.com is global. "We're about to launch our platform to global employers by the 8th of March. We want to have offices for various regions worldwide," Simangele shares, igniting excitement for Ejoobi's future expansion.

Ejoobi remains at the forefront of technological advancements by continuously researching global trends and investing in training. The company fosters a culture of innovation, encouraging team members to contribute ideas and solutions. "50% of what you see now is largely due to the team. We have a culture of sharing and not punishing people for making mistakes," she emphasises. This culture of courage and sharing has led to sustainability and social responsibility being integral to Ejoobi.com's business strategy.

By creating accessible and inclusive technologies, Ejoobi.com addresses social challenges and contributes to community development. "This commitment to social impact and innovation is not just a part of our business strategy, but it's what ensures that Ejoobi.com stays relevant and makes a meaningful difference in the lives of those it serves," highlights Simangele.

Ejoobi is an exemplary creation of HR tech industry excellence driven by a passion for empowering communities and a vision for a globally connected future. With strong leadership, strategic partnerships, and a relentless focus on innovation, Ejoobi showcases how African ingenuity can address local challenges and beyond.

For more information please visit their website: www.ejoobi.com



