Innovator Trust Pinnacle Award recipient, Nomphomelelo Mahlangu on voice, vision and visibility

When Nomphomelelo Mahlangu speaks about leadership, her clarity and conviction reflect a larger mission: advancing infrastructure, integrity, and women's decisive leadership in previously exclusive spaces. Leadership and empowerment are her driving forces.

As the founder and CEO of Synergy Trading and Projects, an ICT infrastructure firm, Mahlangu operates at the intersection of telecoms and energy, installing, upgrading and maintaining the very systems that keep communication alive in South Africa. From 4G to 5G rollouts, energy backup solutions, transmission upgrades and the maintenance of network sites, her business ensures digital continuity in an increasingly demanding environment.

Yet Synergy’s journey is as textured as her own. First founded in 2015, the business was initially placed on hold while Mahlangu returned to corporate to gain more experience. “I wasn’t ready to do business full time,” she says candidly. A former partnership ended early on, and with hindsight came wisdom. “We assume that shared skills are enough. However, without a shared vision, it becomes difficult to build for the long term. I learned the value of alignment before commitment.” These early challenges became foundational to Synergy’s later success.

In 2020, Mahlangu relaunched Synergy and repositioned the brand to address South Africa’s outdated ICT infrastructure. Her full-time commitment coincided with joining the Innovator Trust, an organisation that would amplify her voice and sharpen her vision. “Beyond the technical skills, mentorship and training, the Innovator Trust gave us something few others do - they made us visible,” she explains. “And visibility changes everything.”

With Synergy Trading and Projects thriving, Mahlangu now channels her leadership into multiple ventures. By co-founding PPT, which distributes soy-based products, she extends her influence into new sectors. Her approach to leadership - stepping outside her comfort zone - shows that empowerment across disciplines is key to her vision.

Her leadership style reflects this. “It’s rooted in purpose, empathy and empowerment,” she shares. “People carry the insight and momentum a business needs. When you create an environment where they feel seen and heard, they give their best.”

Mahlangu leads intentionally, nurturing talent and driving performance with integrity. Her leadership has evolved to center mentorship, especially for women. “Mentorship is not a checkbox,” she says. “I walk alongside the young women at Synergy because their growth is part of my purpose.” One team member began with minimal experience; today, she is a qualified electrician. “We walked that road together. That’s the story that keeps me going.”

Representation also matters. “I actively look to employ women, especially in technical roles. That space is still largely underrepresented, but we’re changing that.” Through partnerships with TVET colleges, Mahlangu is opening doors that once appeared shut to women with potential but limited opportunity.

In a sector still largely dominated by men, Mahlangu’s journey has included its share of doubt, but not defeat. “You learn to lead with calm confidence and to let your work speak clearly,” she says. “Over time, people understand that you belong in the room, not because you proved it, but because you always did.”

Mahlangu remembers looking up to Lynette Magasa, then one of the few women in ICT leadership. “Now, there are more of us building, hiring and mentoring,” she says. “The face of this industry is evolving.”

She is mindful, however, that critical conversations must continue. “Access to opportunities, networks, and leadership spaces remains a barrier. Women still need to be included in decision-making rooms, and acknowledged for the dual roles they carry in life and work.” She highlights the need for industries to accommodate the emotional labour women often shoulder. “Support structures must evolve. Women don’t need permission; they need space.”

Her favourite moment of 2025? Winning the Innovator Trust’s Pinnacle Award. “I was entirely shocked. It affirmed the sacrifices, the purpose, and the impact behind all that I’ve been doing. Recognition followed values and that mattered to me.”

Looking ahead to 2026, Mahlangu’s ambition is clear. “I want to expand my leadership beyond ICT and build an ecosystem of empowerment, where my ventures support each other and women are visible at every level.” Leadership and empowerment define her vision for the future.

Currently pursuing a PhD and preparing for her SAFEX certification in commodity trading, Mahlangu is driven by purpose and sustained by grace. “Everything I build must lead back to empowerment,” she says. “That is the calling. And I remain open to where I’m led next.”

For Women’s Month, her message is both compelling and profoundly personal: “Our voices matter. Our presence is powerful. Our perspectives as women bring value. Let’s continue walking forward together and create spaces that are better for the women who come after us.”



