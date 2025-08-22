Innovator Trust Women In Tech Awards 2025: A decade of powering progress

This year, the Innovator Trust Women in Tech Awards (WIT) honours the ingenuity and brilliance of South African female-owned SMME’s at the forefront of innovation in technology. The Innovator Trust, established by Vodacom more than a decade ago, has actively contributed to the development of black-owned ICT SMME’s in South Africa. The WIT platform remains one of its most impactful initiatives, dedicated to amplifying the achievements of women in technology who lead with intent and influence.

The Innovator Trust WIT 2025 Awards will take place on 20 November 2025 over one day at Vodacom World (Midrand), gathering an influential audience of entrepreneurs, business leaders, policymakers, and next-generation leaders.

The event will feature thought-provoking panel discussions, insightful keynote presentations, interactive plenary discussions, exhibitions by emerging talent in innovation and valuable networking sessions, serving as a meeting point for reflection, celebration and forward-looking dialogue.

Notably, this year marks a celebration of ten years of doing, not only through financial support, but through consistent mentorship, hands-on guidance and an unmatched sustained commitment to what it truly takes to grow women-led innovation, as women.

"Women-led innovation is essential for long-term social and economic progress ,” says Tashline Jooste, CEO of the Innovator Trust. "Research conducted by McKinsey & Co Report 2020 highlights that companies with gender-diverse leadership teams are more likely to be profitable and create greater value, showing that inclusion boosts business performance. Boston Consulting Group shows that startups founded or co-founded by women deliver significantly higher returns, more than twice as much revenue per dollar invested, when compared to those founded by men. The evidence is clear: investing in women delivers measurable results. "

This commitment to recognising the value of women in innovation is echoed in the calibre of voices the WIT platform has attracted.

The gravitas of WIT speakers over the years reflects the event's national relevance. Previous line-ups have included Prof. Thuli Madonsela , former public protector of South Africa; Dr. Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka , former deputy president and executive director of UN Women; Takalani (Taki) Netshitenzhe , Vodacom South Africa: director external and regulatory affairs and chairperson Vodacom Foundation, Lillian Barnard , chief of enterprise partners, Microsoft Middle East and Africa, Irene Charnley , a prominent ICT business executive and former CEO of Smile Telecoms. Such representation underscores the standing of the WIT Awards and signals the critical role this platform plays in advancing national and global development priorities.

The 2025 edition pays homage to the legacy built and the leaders forged along the way, while opening space for what comes next: new ideas, meaningful progress and a renewed commitment to building environments where women hold decision-making power and carry out the mandate to lead.

Further details, including the full speaker list and programme agenda, will be announced in the weeks to come.

For more information, visit the Innovator Trust website or follow the updates on the official media channels below.

Instagram: @innovatortrust

Facebook: @innovatortrust

Twitter: @innovatortrust

YouTube: Innovator Trust

Website: www.innovatortrust.co.za



