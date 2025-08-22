Subscribe & Follow
Jobs
- Corporate Markets Business Development Executive Johannesburg
Innovator Trust Women In Tech Awards 2025: A decade of powering progress
The Innovator Trust WIT 2025 Awards will take place on 20 November 2025 over one day at Vodacom World (Midrand), gathering an influential audience of entrepreneurs, business leaders, policymakers, and next-generation leaders.
The event will feature thought-provoking panel discussions, insightful keynote presentations, interactive plenary discussions, exhibitions by emerging talent in innovation and valuable networking sessions, serving as a meeting point for reflection, celebration and forward-looking dialogue.
Notably, this year marks a celebration of ten years of doing, not only through financial support, but through consistent mentorship, hands-on guidance and an unmatched sustained commitment to what it truly takes to grow women-led innovation, as women.
"Women-led innovation is essential for long-term social and economic progress,” says Tashline Jooste, CEO of the Innovator Trust. "Research conducted by McKinsey & Co Report 2020 highlights that companies with gender-diverse leadership teams are more likely to be profitable and create greater value, showing that inclusion boosts business performance. Boston Consulting Group shows that startups founded or co-founded by women deliver significantly higher returns, more than twice as much revenue per dollar invested, when compared to those founded by men. The evidence is clear: investing in women delivers measurable results."
This commitment to recognising the value of women in innovation is echoed in the calibre of voices the WIT platform has attracted.
The gravitas of WIT speakers over the years reflects the event's national relevance. Previous line-ups have included Prof. Thuli Madonsela, former public protector of South Africa; Dr. Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, former deputy president and executive director of UN Women; Takalani (Taki) Netshitenzhe, Vodacom South Africa: director external and regulatory affairs and chairperson Vodacom Foundation, Lillian Barnard, chief of enterprise partners, Microsoft Middle East and Africa, Irene Charnley, a prominent ICT business executive and former CEO of Smile Telecoms. Such representation underscores the standing of the WIT Awards and signals the critical role this platform plays in advancing national and global development priorities.
The 2025 edition pays homage to the legacy built and the leaders forged along the way, while opening space for what comes next: new ideas, meaningful progress and a renewed commitment to building environments where women hold decision-making power and carry out the mandate to lead.
Further details, including the full speaker list and programme agenda, will be announced in the weeks to come.
For more information, visit the Innovator Trust website or follow the updates on the official media channels below.
Instagram: @innovatortrust
Facebook: @innovatortrust
Twitter: @innovatortrust
YouTube: Innovator Trust
Website: www.innovatortrust.co.za
- Innovator Trust Women In Tech Awards 2025: A decade of powering progress22 Aug 11:21
- Innovator Trust Pinnacle Award recipient, Nomphomelelo Mahlangu on voice, vision and visibility21 Aug 14:13
- Spotting opportunity in the backyard: Aubrey Maluleke’s Youth Entrepreneurship journey30 Jun 13:12
- Engineering new realities: Malusi Ramotshela’s journey with the Innovator Trust24 Jun 13:37
- Lessons in leadership and longevity: Michael Cyster’s growth journey with the Innovator Trust23 Jun 13:57
Related
Innovator Trust Pinnacle Award recipient, Nomphomelelo Mahlangu on voice, vision and visibility 21 hours Spotting opportunity in the backyard: Aubrey Maluleke’s Youth Entrepreneurship journey 30 Jun 2025 Engineering new realities: Malusi Ramotshela’s journey with the Innovator Trust 24 Jun 2025 Lessons in leadership and longevity: Michael Cyster’s growth journey with the Innovator Trust 23 Jun 2025 Top ICT achievers recognised at 2025 Enterprise Development Graduation 19 Jun 2025 Innovator Trust’s Accelerator Programme (ITAP) strengthens SMMEs support for long-term success 15 Apr 2025