Engineering a future of excellence and opportunity in the Northern Cape

In the heart of the Northern Cape, in the small town of Dibeng, a quiet revolution is unfolding, powered by vision, skill, and a deep commitment to community. Initium Design and Draughting, led by the determined and passionate Shane Cloete, is not just an engineering company; it is a beacon of hope and progress for a region rich in resources but hungry for opportunity.

Founded and fully owned by Shane Cloete, Initium is a proudly black-owned Level 1 BBBEE company that embodies the spirit of South Africa’s new wave of entrepreneurs: local, skilled, and ready to transform industries with integrity and innovation. Their core business might sound technical — design, draughting, engineering, manufacturing, and repairs — but at its heart lies something far greater: a dedication to lifting people, communities, and the economy through engineering excellence.

What sets Initium apart is the deep understanding that every steel structure installed, every bucket repaired, and every conveyor refurbished is more than just a job done well. It is a promise kept — a promise that mining and industrial operations in the Northern Cape can continue without costly downtime, that local skills can grow and thrive, and that South Africa’s engineering sector can be both world-class and deeply local.

Shane’s leadership philosophy centers on people. His team is a powerful blend of qualified site managers, skilled boilermakers, fitters, draughtsmen, and safety officers, all united by a shared commitment to quality and safety. Behind the scenes, an equally capable office team ensures smooth operations and client satisfaction. Together, they bring projects to life, from structural designs to refurbishments, with precision, passion, and pride.

Initium’s vision is clear: to provide the highest quality design and draughting services to the Northern Cape, to manufacture with precision and care, and to install to exact client specifications. But their mission goes beyond business objectives. Shane and his team are committed to improving the quality of life in South Africa by investing in their employees’ growth, fostering innovation, and delivering solutions that are both cost-effective and cutting-edge.

At the core of Initium lies a set of values that reflect Shane’s own character — integrity, teamwork, relentless pursuit of excellence, ingenuity, and a commitment to always doing better. These principles guide every interaction, every project, and every challenge the company embraces.

The impact of Initium’s work can be seen across the Northern Cape’s mining landscape. From Khumani to Beeshoek, Kolomela to Sishen, and many more, some of the region’s largest mining operations trust Initium to keep their equipment running smoothly and their projects on track. This trust is a testament to Shane’s unwavering focus on client satisfaction and operational excellence.

A proud beneficiary of Anglo American Zimele’s enterprise development programme, Shane credits the partnership with playing a vital role in Initium’s growth and ability to scale its services effectively. “Anglo American Zimele has been a key partner in helping us build the skills and capabilities we need to compete and deliver at the highest level,” Shane shares. “Their support has empowered us to keep driving innovation and quality for our clients.”

But perhaps most inspiring is Initium’s dedication to sustainability and cost-saving innovation. Through services like drill rod refurbishment, the company helps mines save significantly, often more than 50 percent compared to buying new, all while maintaining efficiency and safety. This kind of innovation not only boosts the bottom line but also reflects a responsible approach to resource management.

Shane Cloete’s journey is a reminder of the power of local leadership. From modest beginnings, he has built Initium into a company that is creating real jobs, growing local skills, and proving that success in engineering and manufacturing does not have to come at the expense of community upliftment.

“We don’t just build structures; we build futures — through innovation, quality, and a commitment to uplifting our community,” Shane says. In a world where many engineering firms operate as faceless corporations, Initium’s story stands out — a story of human-centred growth, resilience, and purposeful leadership.

Shane’s vision for Initium is not just to be the best engineering company in the Northern Cape but to be a force for positive change, a place where talent is nurtured, clients are valued, and communities are strengthened.

As South Africa continues to navigate its path towards economic transformation, companies like Initium Design and Draughting remind us that the future belongs to those who lead with integrity, innovate with heart, and build with purpose.

For Shane Cloete and Initium, every design drawn, every structure erected, and every repair made is a step towards a stronger, more inclusive, and prosperous Northern Cape, one project at a time.



