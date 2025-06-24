Engineering new realities: Malusi Ramotshela’s journey with the Innovator Trust

There are entrepreneurs who build businesses and those who build industries. Malusi Ramotshela, founder of Tsokotla Engineering, does both with dynamism, conviction, clarity, and an uncommon depth of thought.

As the world slowed during the pandemic, Ramotshela was already a step ahead in engineering practical innovations for South Africa's water treatment sector.

Before launching Tsokotla Engineering in 2021, Ramotshela worked at a longstanding firm in the water sector. There, he noticed a growing number of Black-owned startups sourcing equipment but lacking support in installation and maintenance. "We were reactive. I wanted to be proactive," he explains.

Innovation with intention

From the outset, Tsokotla's vision was to add value and contribute to the industry. "I prayed to see the person in my client," he says. That clarity redefined his purpose. Inspired by his father, who believed the smallest clients deserved the greatest care, Ramotshela built Tsokotla on three pillars: safer working conditions, improved equipment efficiency, and smarter energy use. "He taught me to be firm on value, no matter the size of the contract. That principle guides everything we do."

Simultaneously, Ramotshela knew he needed a thinking partner to help him elevate his business, and right on cue, the Innovator Trust entered the picture in the form the Accelerator Programme.

The Innovator Trust Accelerator Programme (ITAP) is designed to help small, Black-owned ICT businesses in South Africa scale sustainably. Through a tailored support package that includes funding, mentorship, technical guidance, and market access, the initiative equips entrepreneurs with the tools they need to build competitive, future-ready businesses in the ICT sector, the ultimate incubation hub for entrepreneurs ready to scale.

"There are many incubation hubs out there, and even though I did not tick all the boxes for the programme criteria, I knew I had to apply, and I did so anyway. The Innovator Trust helped me listen better, lead better, and build something that carries real weight and I was impressed that from the beginning, the team of mentors and facilitators was more concerned about my growth as an individual."

One of the greatest lessons he learned? The importance of balance. "They told me I needed a life coach, and I was shocked. Didn't they want to see my books and business plan? No, they listened to me and saw me, and they were right." Ramotshela understood that leading a business required more than operational focus; it called for emotional intelligence in equal measure.

Through the Innovator Trust incubation programmes, he learned the value of stillness. "I learned to quieten my intelligence and in doing that, I realised there's so much more to learn," he says. "When I did that, I began to listen in ways I hadn't before." Applying this willingness to listen, Ramotshela also values the practicality of ITAP. "Until 2024, I wasn't really selling, I was just talking," he reflects. "The Innovator Trust Accelerator Program (ITAP) taught me how to sell with structure, profile clients, and align solutions with real needs."

One of the most transformative moments was working alongside his wife. "She always supported the business in the background, but through ITAP, she came alive. Now we both sell. Our pipeline is stronger, our confidence is sharper, and we understand how to position ourselves better than ever."

ITAP also reinforced the importance of strategy, from pricing to procurement to client retention. "It gave me the language and structure to move with clarity."

Building what's next

Through a newly formed entity, Tsokotla Tech, Ramotshela is exploring how extended reality, including virtual, mixed, and augmented reality, can transform how industrial sites are monitored, trained and maintained. "We're solving real problems, and equipping others to do the same."

Reflecting on his journey, Ramotshela is clear: "The Innovator Trust Hatch programme helped me reset. The Accelerator (ITAP) helped me expand, but most importantly, they helped me lead with vision, not urgency." Tsokotla Engineering, Ramotshela is creating value, building leaders and contributing to a more competent, connected industry.

"The Innovator Trust helped me bring my full self into my business. That changed everything." For Ramotshela, faith is not separate from the entrepreneurial path; it's the foundation. "I believe that God is the source. If you stay aligned, the right opportunities and clarity will find you."