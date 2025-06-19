Top ICT achievers recognised at 2025 Enterprise Development Graduation

Innovator Trust continues to celebrate impact after over a decade of building

The Innovator Trust, created by Vodacom over a decade ago to foster the development of small black-owned Information and Communications Technology (ICT) enterprises in South Africa, has assisted over 200 black-owned ICT companies across the country and positively impacted the lives of thousands through its comprehensive programmes. This is a proud legacy shaped by strategic entrepreneurship, job creation, and the power of backing bold ideas.

The Innovator Trust hosted the 2025 Enterprise Development Graduation Ceremony yesterday held at Vodacom World and celebrated entrepreneurs from the Hatch Incubator, IT Accelerator Programme (ITAP) and Youth Entrepreneurship Programme (YEP), highlighting the business grit South Africa needs. These founders have strategically leveraged revenue to drive long-term growth.

From side hustles to scalable businesses, the Innovator Trust has walked alongside entrepreneurs through every stage of growth, offering practical tools, seasoned mentorship, and strategic guidance that leads to tangible results. The outcomes speak volumes: increased turnover, stronger systems, confident leadership, and jobs created across the country.

Speaking at the graduation, Tashline Jooste, CEO Innovator Trust commented: "More than a decade has passed since Vodacom established the Innovator Trust to advance and support the transformation of SMMEs in the ICT sector. Since then, we've been developing our capacity and enhancing our systems to better support Small, Medium, and Micro Enterprises (SMMEs). We know that every business needs an ecosystem of support that starts with incubation. What we're witnessing a decade down the line is the rise of industry leaders who are building the future of South Africa's digital economy. Everyone might see this as just a graduation ceremony, but for us, it's a very real testament of what becomes possible when one offers targeted, relevant support to SMMES.”

CEO Tashline Jooste

Delivering the keynote address at the graduation earlier today, Lungile Manzini, executive head of sustainable development, Vodacom South Africa, highlighted the need for SMMEs to be driven by purpose. “There is power in purpose-driven SMEs. Small and medium enterprises are the heartbeat of our economies. In Africa alone, SMEs account for more than 80% of jobs and contribute significantly to GDP. But their real power lies in something even more profound: agility, their proximity to communities, and the freedom to innovate boldly. When you anchor your business in a clear, socially impactful purpose -not as charity, but as strategy - you do more than survive. You thrive, sustainably.”

Lungile Manzini, Vodacom exec head sustainable development

Graduation highlights

Setting a thought-provoking tone for the day, Siya Sangweni guided a dynamic panel discussion on the state of the SMME landscape in South Africa. Entrepreneurs candidly shared insights on challenges like cash flow issues and corporate payment delays, emphasising the importance of support beyond funding. Key elements included access to markets, skilled labour, and office space. The Innovator Trust's tailored approach demonstrates that true impact comes from understanding and supporting SMMEs throughout their journey.

MC Siya Sangweni

The room shifted from strategy to celebration as the beneficiary graduates took to the stage. The room answered with thunderous applause, an unmistakable show of respect for journeys and futures hard-earned. Among the many accolades, the Pinnacle Award stands out as the highest honour, recognising the entrepreneur who excels across every measure of business success.

Micheal Cyster, Pinnacle Award Winner 2024

The winner of this coveted category was Michael Cyster, Pinnacle Award Winner 2024/2025. "I’ve never chased recognition, but to be acknowledged like this is indescribable. I’ve just put my head down and worked and I’m so grateful to the Innovator Trust for seeing me and acknowledging the work we put in.”

This year's standout achievers reflect what's possible when entrepreneurial talent is met with the right support. Graduates and runners-up earned well-deserved recognition, with several categories awarding up to R50,000 in cash prizes to power their continued business growth.

As the Innovator Trust looks ahead, this graduation serves as a poignant reminder: when entrepreneurs are equipped with the right tools, support, and confidence, they build with purpose and build to last.



