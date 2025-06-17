SME South Africa hosts inaugural funding summit to empower local entrepreneurs

SME South Africa’s first annual Funding Summit took place on 12 June 2025 at The Empire Conference and Events Venue in Parktown. The full-day event brought together more than 400 delegates, including small business owners, funders, and thought leaders from across South Africa - even as far as the Eastern and Western Cape - to engage on one of the most critical success factors for SMEs: access to funding.

A strong speaker line-up tackles real funding barriers

The summit featured 19 speakers who brought deep insights from their fields - including venture capital, bootstrapping, agricultural funding, debt finance, and alternative financing models. Notable voices included Darlene Menzies, Sheldon Tatchell, Jameel Khan, and others.

“We are excited about the wonderful feedback we’ve received,” said Velly Bosega, CEO of Oak Ventures (SME South Africa). “I’m proud of my team for bringing this vision to life and for their dedication to serving our audience and clients.”

Major commitment: R300m inclusive justice institute partnership

A headline announcement came from Litha Kutta, Executive at Woolworths Financial Services, who spotlighted the launch of Woolworths’ Inclusive Justice Institute - a major initiative designed to tackle food security, education, and MSME development in South Africa. In total, R300m has been committed to the Institute, with R200m from Woolworths and R100m from the Land and Agricultural Development Bank of South Africa (Land Bank).

The Institute is home to two nonprofit arms: the Enterprise Inclusive Justice Institute (EIJI), which supports MSME mentorship and integration into Woolworths’ supply chain, and the Community Inclusive Justice Institute (CIJI), which focuses on food security and basic education. The partnership aims to transform South Africa’s agricultural and retail supplier landscape, with a strong emphasis on sustainability and inclusive growth.

“This initiative is a practical demonstration of how a leading retailer may empower small enterprises,” said Minister of Small Business Development, Stella Ndabeni, at the launch event in Cape Town. “Woolworths has a partner in us.”

Empowering entrepreneurs through access and education

With the support of silver sponsor FNB and bronze sponsors SMEgo and Fund the People, the event underscored SME South Africa’s core mission: to make applying for funding accessible and transparent for all South African entrepreneurs. The Funding Summit served as a practical, informative space for entrepreneurs to build funding readiness and gain clarity on where and how to seek capital.

“We understand how vital funding is to SME growth. Without access to finance, entrepreneurs struggle to succeed, which limits their ability to create jobs and contribute meaningfully to the economy,” added Bosega.

A successful start and a look ahead

Many attendees praised the summit for its organisation and value. “We’re setting our sights even higher for next year,” said Bosega. “This is only the beginning of what we aim to build for the SME ecosystem.”



