Good Practice Awards 2025 to honour innovation in the wholesale and retail sector

The Wholesale & Retail Sector Education & Training Authority (W&RSETA) has announced the return of its Good Practice Awards (GPAs) for 2025 — a flagship industry celebration honouring organisations, institutions, and individuals who demonstrate excellence, innovation, and measurable impact in skills development across the wholesale and retail sector.

Image supplied

Now in its 11th year, the Good Practice Awards have become a hallmark of quality, accountability, and transformation — recognising those who set the standard for professional excellence and who play a vital role in advancing youth skills, employability, and job creation.

Recognising excellence in skills development

The GPAs not only celebrate achievement but also encourage collaboration, benchmarking, and continuous improvement across the sector.

Through the awards, W&RSETA aims to highlight models of success that drive inclusive growth, strengthen industry transformation, and promote sustainable skills development.

“The Good Practice Awards are central to our mission of fostering excellence and transformation in the wholesale and retail sector,” said Sipho Shoba, acting CEO of W&RSETA.“

To gather as an industry and be honoured by a selection of your peers is a profound statement of commitment. It means your work stands as an example of what is possible when skill, passion, and innovation combine to serve the greater good.

These Awards celebrate the collective pursuit of excellence that keeps our industry dynamic, relevant, and world-class.”

Showcasing industry leaders

The GPAs provide a powerful platform for organisations, training institutions, and individuals to have their efforts publicly recognised.

Winners gain national visibility, media exposure, and industry credibility, helping to elevate standards across the wholesale and retail landscape.

Submissions for the 2025 Wholesale and Retail Sector Awards were received across key categories including:

Wholesale & Retail Companies (non-levy paying; small; medium; large; super large)



Higher Education Institutions (HEIs)



Technical and Vocational Education & Training (TVET) Colleges



Community Education & Training (CET) Colleges



Private Training Providers



Women in Leadership



Entrepreneurship (Youth Development Programmes)



Innovation



Sector Liaison Officers



External Moderators



Beneficiaries of W&RSETA Programmes (learnerships, bursaries, RMDP, ILDP)



Public and private entities engaged in wholesale and retail sector activities



Higher education institutions and TVET/CET colleges with relevant programmes



Private providers offering training or development programmes in the sector



Women leaders, youth entrepreneurship initiatives, and innovation champions



Sector Liaison Officers and External Moderators associated with W&RSETA programmes



Individuals who have benefitted from W&RSETA’s training, bursaries, or development initiatives

Winners of the 2025 Good Practice Awards will be announced on 24 October 2025.