South Africa
Agriculture Agriculture
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

AMIEEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    SA farmers urged to embrace offshore opportunities for growth

    South Africa’s agricultural export market continues to grow, cementing the country’s position as a major player globally. In Q1 2025, exports reached $3.36bn, a 10% increase from the same period in 2024. Exports to the United States alone surged 26% in Q2, despite tariff challenges, reaching $161m.
    22 Oct 2025
    22 Oct 2025
    Source: Mirko_Fabian via
    Source: Mirko_Fabian via Pixabay

    These figures illustrate the opportunities and complexities of modern farming. Producing high-quality goods is only one challenge; structuring a business to capture international market benefits is another.

    Offshore structures as a strategic tool

    “South African farmers are resilient by nature, but being global suppliers brings new considerations. Offshore structures are no longer just about tax efficiency. They provide a framework for reinvesting profits, accessing international finance, and managing foreign exchange exposure,” explains Brandon Voges, business development manager at Sovereign Trust (SA).

    Properly implemented, these structures can protect export income, expand distribution networks, and build succession plans that secure family legacies.

    "Seasonal cash flows, regulatory requirements, and family dynamics all play a role. Offshore planning that ignores these realities simply will not work," Voges adds.

    Compliance is critical

    With rising scrutiny from Sars and international regulators, offshore structures must be transparent and compliant with both South African and foreign laws.

    “A well-structured plan allows farmers to operate with confidence, knowing they are meeting every regulatory requirement while also positioning their businesses for long-term success,” Voges notes.

    Protecting family wealth

    For many farming families, the farm itself is their most valuable asset. Offshore structures can safeguard wealth, support estate planning, and offer international investment opportunities.

    "It’s about giving families peace of mind. They can ensure that the assets they have worked so hard to grow are protected and can continue to generate value for future generations," says Voges.

    Building a complete financial framework

    Success with offshore planning requires understanding the agricultural cycle, cross-border financing, and forex management.

    “Offshore success is not about a single product or service. Rather, it is about building a complete framework that allows South African farmers to thrive beyond borders,” Voges concludes.

    Combining local agricultural insights with global financial expertise ensures compliance, opportunity, and long-term security for South African farmers seeking to expand internationally.

    Read more: Agribusiness, agricultural exports, offshore investment, agriculture industry, South African farmers, agricultural business, South Africa agriculture
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz