The New York Times set to introduce vertical video tab

The New York Times has launched a new Watch tab in its main app, introducing a dedicated space for vertical video and marking a major step in the publication’s move toward visual storytelling.

The swipeable feed—featuring short clips from across The Times’ sections, including News, Opinion, Cooking, Wirecutter, and The Athletic—will be updated throughout the day and has been tested among select users in recent weeks.

This rollout positions The Times as one of the first major publishers to create an in-app vertical video hub, reflecting its commitment to treating video as a core journalistic format rather than a social media extension.

“We’ve transformed our journalism to be multimedia,” said Joy Robins, global chief advertising officer. “The Watch tab is the next evolution of how we provide users a destination to engage with our video.”

In September executive editor Joe Kahn said The Times is planning on creating the ultimate destination for digital journalism that’s focused on telling important stories in the forms that people want them.

“If you like to listen, if you like to watch, we will give you a full journalistic experience in those forms,” Kahn said at the Axios Media Trends Live event on Thursday in New York City. “If you prefer to watch TikTok style, but with really good journalism to watch, you can do that inside the New York Times app. If you want to play a game after you read the top stories, Games is right there.”