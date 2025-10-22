South Africa
Energy & Mining Nuclear Power
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

North-West University (NWU)FirexpoEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    South Africa's Pebble Bed Modular Reactor set for a comeback

    The Minister of Electricity and Energy, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, said that South Africa expects to lift the care and maintenance status of its Pebble Bed Modular Reactor (PBMR) by the first quarter of next year or even earlier. Once considered a global leader in the development of small modular nuclear reactors, South Africa halted its PBMR research in 2010 after spending more than R10bn and before building a planned demonstration model.
    22 Oct 2025
    22 Oct 2025
    Image credit: on
    Image credit: Matthew Henry on Unsplash

    "We are far advanced in (our) internal processes to make the case to lift the care and maintenance on the PBMR," Ramokgopa told a media briefing.

    Eskom currently operates the continent's only commercial nuclear power station near Cape Town. Egypt is building its own plant, while countries including Namibia, Niger and Ghana are exploring nuclear options.

    "We are seeing huge opportunities around the world, with major players on data centres, the biggest investors on SMRs (small modular reactors)," he added.

    South Africa’s 2025 Integrated Resource Plan (IRP), expected to be published this week, outlines more than 105 gigawatts of new generation capacity by 2039. Renewable energy is projected to account for more than half of this, as the country seeks to reduce its dependence on coal.

    New nuclear generation capacity of 5.2 gigawatts is foreseen, with gas at 16 gigawatts, wind at 34 gigawatts and solar PV at 25 gigawatts by 2039.

    South Africa has ambitions to re-invigorate its nuclear industry, with the IRP suggesting that this industrialisation plan will determine the merits of 10 gigawatts of new nuclear generation capacity.

    Ramokgopa said China, South Korea, the US and Russia are among the countries that could partner with the South African Nuclear Energy Corporation on developing small modular reactors.

    "We don't think we will run out of suitors who can partner with us on the PBMR."

    Read more: IRP, Eskom, renewable energy, nuclear energy, South African Nuclear Energy Corporation, Integrated Resource Plan, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Department of Electricity and Energy
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz