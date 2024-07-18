Education Primary & Secondary Education
    South African school calendar dates for 2025

    Issued by FundiConnect
    18 Jul 2024
    18 Jul 2024
    The Department of Education has released the proposed school calendar dates for 2025. Learners will start term 1 on 15 January 2025 and will complete term 4 on 12 December 2025. Here, the team at FundiConnect reveals what’s in store for the academic year.
    South African school calendar dates for 2025

    Between the excitement of new learning opportunities and the well-deserved breaks, there's a lot to look forward to in the 2025 academic year. Here’s a comprehensive overview of the key dates and important information to help you stay ahead of the game.

    2025 school calendar: Public schools

    The proposed calendar for public schools has been released, detailing a structured academic year. Here’s a snapshot:

    • Total duration: 43 weeks
    • Total days: 209 (213 including administration days)
    • Public holidays: 6 + 3 special school holidays
    • School Days: 200 (204 including special school holidays)

    The Department of Education has introduced three additional holidays this year, thanks to the Public Holidays Act of 1994, which mandates that if a public holiday falls on a Sunday, the following Monday will also be a holiday. This change aims to give both learners and teachers extra time to relax and rejuvenate.

    Key dates for public schools:

    Term 1:

    • Administration days: 13-14 January 2025
    • Schools start: 15 January 2025
    • Schools end: 28 March 2025
    • Public holidays: New Year’s Day (1 January 2025), Human Rights Day (21 March 2025)
    • School holidays: 29 March – 7 April 2025

    Term 2:

    • School starts: 8 April 2025
    • School ends: 17 June 2025
    • Public holidays: Good Friday (18 April 2025), Family Day (21 April 2025), Freedom Day (27 April 2025), Workers’ Day (1 May 2025), Youth Day (16 June 2025)
    • Special school holidays: 29 April – 2 May 2025
    • School holidays: 18 June – 8 July 2025

    Term 3:

    • School starts: 22 July 2025
    • School ends: 3 October 2025
    • Public holidays: National Women’s Day (9 August 2025), Heritage Day (24 September 2025)
    • School holidays: 6 – 10 October 2025

    Term 4:

    • School starts: 13 October 2025
    • School ends: 10 December 2025
    • Administration days: 11-12 December 2025
    • Public holidays: Day of Reconciliation (16 December 2025), Christmas Day (25 December 2025), Day of Goodwill (26 December 2025)

    2025 school calendar: IEB schools

    IEB schools in South Africa may follow different calendars. While many align with the public school schedule, others adhere to specific association calendars or their own tailored schedules. The ISASA Central Region Calendar provides a guideline for schools in Gauteng, Free State, North West, and Northern Cape, but its adoption is not mandatory.

    Plan ahead for the academic year

    With the release of the 2025 school calendar, it’s time to start planning to make the most of the academic year. Here’s a quick summary of the proposed dates:

    • Term 1: 15 January – 28 March (11 weeks, 53 days, 1 public holiday)
    • Term 2: 8 April – 17 June (12 weeks, 59 days, 7 public holidays)
    • Term 3: 22 July – 3 October (11 weeks, 54 days, 1 public holiday)
    • Term 4: 13 October – 10 December (9 weeks, 43 days)
    • Total: 43 weeks, 209 days (213 with administration days), 6+3 public holidays, 200 school days (204 with special school holidays)

    For more information, visit www.fundiconnect.co.za. You can also follow FundiConnect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

    FundiConnect
    FundiConnect is South Africa's largest online student support platform, providing students with information about institutions, studies, careers, funding, products, and career resources.

