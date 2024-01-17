Northlink TVET College kicks off a bumper new year for 2024

Northlink College opened its doors for the first time on 8 January 2024, for support staff and key personnel. This is in preparation for the registration period for returning and new students which commenced on 10 January at Northlink’s seven campuses. New students will be welcomed to the tertiary education system at the official academic opening later this month.

The college will also, for the first time, offer 11 centres of specialisation (CoS) that focus on various engineering trades. Northlink has seen an increase from three such centres to being awarded an additional eight centres by the Department of Higher Education and Training. Thus, ensuring that the college stays abreast of the demand to produce qualified tradesmen and women for the growing demand in South Africa. These centres are offered at the college’s three engineering campuses, namely Belhar, Bellville, and Wingfield.

Also new this year is the introduction of the QCTO-accredited (Quality Council for Trade and Occupation) hairdressing qualification offered at Northlink’s Parow campus. This new locally accredited qualification is now funded for qualifying students and will provide more access to potential students who wish to pursue a career in this exciting trade that will generate employment through starting their own businesses.

Students who still wish to study in 2024 can apply online on the college’s website to secure their future. With exciting pre-matric and post-matric qualifications, there is a field of study for everyone. Students can also look at the array of occupational courses on offer at the college, which include but are not limited to Performing Arts, Sport Fitness, IT Technician and Cosmetology.