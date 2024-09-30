Northlink College’s The Link Show highlights the college's dedication to health and wellness
This episode coincided with a wellness event hosted at the Northlink College Belhar Campus by the Student Support Services section. The event featured numerous exhibitors providing valuable information on various health topics, including mental health, financial wellness, prevention services, and physical health.
Zonia Nicholls, a professional nurse at Northlink, shared insights about the student clinic, which offers free healthcare services, including general check-ups and preventive care. This clinic is available to registered students and operates on a scheduled and walk-in basis across the college's seven campuses. Services include screenings for hypertension, diabetes, STIs, mental health assessments, and various wellness checks. Northlink also collaborates with local Community Day Centres for referrals and additional health services.
The initiative aims to reduce stress and enhance student productivity by supporting their mental and physical well-being. A mobile van travels between campuses to provide healthcare services directly to students, fostering a supportive and healthy environment conducive to academic success.
The show also highlighted the college's commitment to staff well-being through various initiatives from the health and wellness department. Sibulela Vezile, practitioner: Employee Health and Wellness, emphasised the prevention programmes available for staff physical well-being. Earlier this year, the college hosted a health and wellness sports day for all staff, featuring a variety of sporting activities, service providers, and, most recently, financial wellness workshops across campuses.
John Molepo, practitioner: Employee Health and Wellness, encouraged staff to participate in the workshops and events offered by the department, including upcoming men's and women's conferences planned for 2024.
- Northlink College’s The Link Show highlights the college's dedication to health and wellness30 Sep 16:32
- Northlink College presents Sister Act: The Musical – a '70s disco comedy extravaganza11 Sep 10:59
- Celebrating TVET excellence: Northlink College shines13 Aug 13:36
- Northlink College launches TVET Month celebrations with live broadcast12 Aug 15:50
- Northlink College launches The Link Show episode 3: The World of Entrepreneurship09 Jul 13:26