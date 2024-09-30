Northlink College’s The Link Show highlights the college's dedication to health and wellness

In the latest episode, the focus was on student health and the extensive range of wellness services available, emphasising the importance of holistic well-being for both academic success and personal health, while also addressing the well-being of the college's staff.

This episode coincided with a wellness event hosted at the Northlink College Belhar Campus by the Student Support Services section. The event featured numerous exhibitors providing valuable information on various health topics, including mental health, financial wellness, prevention services, and physical health.

Zonia Nicholls, a professional nurse at Northlink, shared insights about the student clinic, which offers free healthcare services, including general check-ups and preventive care. This clinic is available to registered students and operates on a scheduled and walk-in basis across the college's seven campuses. Services include screenings for hypertension, diabetes, STIs, mental health assessments, and various wellness checks. Northlink also collaborates with local Community Day Centres for referrals and additional health services.

The initiative aims to reduce stress and enhance student productivity by supporting their mental and physical well-being. A mobile van travels between campuses to provide healthcare services directly to students, fostering a supportive and healthy environment conducive to academic success.

The show also highlighted the college's commitment to staff well-being through various initiatives from the health and wellness department. Sibulela Vezile, practitioner: Employee Health and Wellness, emphasised the prevention programmes available for staff physical well-being. Earlier this year, the college hosted a health and wellness sports day for all staff, featuring a variety of sporting activities, service providers, and, most recently, financial wellness workshops across campuses.

John Molepo, practitioner: Employee Health and Wellness, encouraged staff to participate in the workshops and events offered by the department, including upcoming men's and women's conferences planned for 2024.



