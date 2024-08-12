Subscribe & Follow
Northlink College launches TVET Month celebrations with live broadcast
In line with the Department of Higher Education and Training's (DHET) initiative launched in 2014, Northlink College aims to raise awareness and encourage high school students and youth to pursue vocational education and training at TVET colleges.
As a pioneering TVET institution in the Western Cape, Northlink College is renowned for its commitment to innovation, skills development, and community engagement. The college offers a diverse range of courses, including business, engineering, and science, and encourages students to apply for programmes that align with their interests and career aspirations.
To promote the TVET sector, Northlink College is partnering with GoodHope FM, one of Cape Town’s leading radio stations to host a Presenter Talent Search competition on 7 August 2024. The winner will become a Good Hope FM presenter.
Amongst many TVET Month activities set to take place, to wrap up TVET Month, Northlink College will host a student award ceremony on 31 August 2024.
