Education Higher Education
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Northlink CollegeFalse Bay CollegeThe Innovator TrustEnterprises University of PretoriaNorth-West University (NWU)BET SoftwareOxford University PressEduvosAFDAStellenbosch UniversityGordon Institute of Business ScienceEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Higher Education Company news South Africa

MADE POSSIBLE BY:

More #WomensMonth

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Northlink College launches TVET Month celebrations with live broadcast

    Issued by Northlink College
    12 Aug 2024
    12 Aug 2024
    Northlink College launched its TVET Month celebrations on 1 August 2024, with a live broadcast on The Link show, Facebook and LinkedIn. The event featured guests from various campuses who shared insights into the institution's efforts to promote technical and vocational education and training (TVET).
    Northlink College launches TVET Month celebrations with live broadcast

    In line with the Department of Higher Education and Training's (DHET) initiative launched in 2014, Northlink College aims to raise awareness and encourage high school students and youth to pursue vocational education and training at TVET colleges.

    As a pioneering TVET institution in the Western Cape, Northlink College is renowned for its commitment to innovation, skills development, and community engagement. The college offers a diverse range of courses, including business, engineering, and science, and encourages students to apply for programmes that align with their interests and career aspirations.

    To promote the TVET sector, Northlink College is partnering with GoodHope FM, one of Cape Town’s leading radio stations to host a Presenter Talent Search competition on 7 August 2024. The winner will become a Good Hope FM presenter.

    Amongst many TVET Month activities set to take place, to wrap up TVET Month, Northlink College will host a student award ceremony on 31 August 2024.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Northlink College
    Northlink College is a nationally registered Further Education & Training Institution.
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz