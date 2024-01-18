Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Northlink CollegeEduvosWits PlusBataEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Primary & Secondary Education News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Matric 2023 results out tomorrow - access on Matric Results Online System

    18 Jan 2024
    18 Jan 2024
    The Gauteng Department of e-Government has urged learners who wrote their matric exams last year to use the Matric Results Online System to access their results.
    Image source: rawpixel –
    Image source: rawpixel – 123RF.com

    The matric results for the National Senior Certificate exams are expected to be released on Friday, 19 January, while the ministerial announcement on the results will be made on Thursday, 18 January.

    The Gauteng MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, e-Government, Research and Development, Mzi Khumalo, said the system empowers learners.

    “The Matric Results Online System is a testament to our commitment to harnessing the power of technology to enhance our education system. We believe in this case that technology not only facilitates access to information but also empowers learners to make informed decisions about the success of their education.

    “This initiative aligns with our broader vision of creating a transparent and accessible education system. By providing instant access to matriculation results, we are fostering a culture of openness and accountability within our education sector,” Khumalo said.

    SABC launches Matric results service
    SABC launches Matric results service

    14 Dec 2023

    The department explained that the digital platform provides “easy access to matriculation examination results for learners, parents, and educators alike”.

    The platform can be accessed at https://results.gauteng.gov.za/. Alternatively, learners in other regions can retrieve their results from https://www.education.gov.za/MatricResults/ExamResults.aspx

    “The Matric Results Online System is a user-friendly platform that allows learners to conveniently access their matric results on their smartphones or other digital devices as soon as the results are out.

    “It is a safe platform to use and also offers insightful data analytics, allowing learners to track their performance trends over multiple examinations.

    “Parents and guardians can also utilise the app to access their children's results, fostering a more collaborative and supportive approach to education. Additionally, educators can use the platform to gain valuable insights into the performance of their learners, enabling them to tailor teaching strategies to address specific needs,” the department said.

    Read more: matric results, matric exams
    NextOptions

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za


    Related

    Image source: Leszek Glasner –
    IEB matric pass rate improves
     8 hours
    Umalusi approves release of 2023 matric exam results
    Umalusi approves release of 2023 matric exam results
    2 days
    SABC launches Matric results service
    SABC launches Matric results service
    14 Dec 2023
    Matric exams enter final week
    Matric exams enter final week
    4 Dec 2023
    Class of 2023 sit for their first paper
    Class of 2023 sit for their first paper
    30 Oct 2023
    How to prepare for matric exams
    FundiConnectHow to prepare for matric exams
    DCS aims for improved inmate matric pass rate
    DCS aims for improved inmate matric pass rate
    25 Oct 2023
    How to do matric with less stress and more success
    SACAPHow to do matric with less stress and more success
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz