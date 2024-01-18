Matric 2023 results out tomorrow - access on Matric Results Online System

The Gauteng Department of e-Government has urged learners who wrote their matric exams last year to use the Matric Results Online System to access their results.

The matric results for the National Senior Certificate exams are expected to be released on Friday, 19 January, while the ministerial announcement on the results will be made on Thursday, 18 January.

The Gauteng MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, e-Government, Research and Development, Mzi Khumalo, said the system empowers learners.

“The Matric Results Online System is a testament to our commitment to harnessing the power of technology to enhance our education system. We believe in this case that technology not only facilitates access to information but also empowers learners to make informed decisions about the success of their education.

“This initiative aligns with our broader vision of creating a transparent and accessible education system. By providing instant access to matriculation results, we are fostering a culture of openness and accountability within our education sector,” Khumalo said.

The department explained that the digital platform provides “easy access to matriculation examination results for learners, parents, and educators alike”.

The platform can be accessed at https://results.gauteng.gov.za/. Alternatively, learners in other regions can retrieve their results from https://www.education.gov.za/MatricResults/ExamResults.aspx

“The Matric Results Online System is a user-friendly platform that allows learners to conveniently access their matric results on their smartphones or other digital devices as soon as the results are out.

“It is a safe platform to use and also offers insightful data analytics, allowing learners to track their performance trends over multiple examinations.

“Parents and guardians can also utilise the app to access their children's results, fostering a more collaborative and supportive approach to education. Additionally, educators can use the platform to gain valuable insights into the performance of their learners, enabling them to tailor teaching strategies to address specific needs,” the department said.