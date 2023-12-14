Industries

    SABC launches Matric results service

    14 Dec 2023
    14 Dec 2023
    Through its education unit, the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has launched its Matric results service in partnership with the Department of Basic Education (DBE). The results will be released on 18 January and the service will be available until 28 February.
    Source: Unsplash

    The SABC Education Matric Results service will release the results to all students across all Provinces who have registered using the SMS, USSD and MatricsMate App on the midnight of the day of the release. SABC Education encourages learners to pre-register using the SABC Education Matric Results service.

    All students can register using any of the registration mechanisms, either by SMS or USSD and can stand the chance to wina share of R10, 000 in airtime. They can also download MatricsMate App from Google Play and Apple App Stores to receive their National Senior Certificate Examination results.

    Learners should register using their examination number on the platform of their choice to access the results.

    Register on our mobile services to receive your 2023 Matric Results:

    SMS

    • SMS your exam number to 45856
    • The system verifies the Exam number; your exam number must be correct in order to be accepted.
    • Learners will be charged R1.50 per SMS, free SMSs do not apply.

    USSD

    • Dial *120*45856# enter exam number to register.
    • You will be charged R1.50 per minute.
    • Results will be sent to your phone once they are available.

    All the learners who have queries relating to registration and the use of the SABC Education Matric Results service are encouraged to contact the call centre on 011 507 4755, Monday to Friday from 8am to 5pm. However, on the day of the release of the results, the call centre will operate from Midnight to 5pm.

