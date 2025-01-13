Umalusi approves release of Matric 2024 exam results

South Africa’s national education quality assurance body, Umalusi, has approved the release of the November 2024 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations.

The national results will be released later today.

“The approval statements bring together decisions taken after careful consideration of available evidence by various role players at different stages of Umalusi’s quality assurance cycle.

“EXCO’s approval for the release of candidates’ results is confirmation that the assessment leading to certification in schools, adult education centres and technical and vocational education and training colleges was of the required standard across all qualifications for all examinations conducted in this period under review,” Umalusi Council chairperson, Yunus Ballim, said on Monday.

He explained that a critical step of quality assurance preceding approval is the “standardisation of the examination results by the Assessment Standards Committee (ASC) of Umalusi Council”.

“During its standardisation meetings, the ASC conducted careful analysis of the results for each of the over 500 subjects, spread across four assessment bodies and qualifications, to arrive at standardisation decisions.

“The process is detailed and rigorous and is guided by standardisation principles, which are supported by numerical evidence and narrative reports,” the chairperson said.

Ballim noted that no irregularities had been reported that could have blighted the integrity of the examinations.

“Umalusi is extremely pleased that there were no detected cases of paper leakages, or other irregularities that could have compromised the overall credibility and integrity of the examinations.

“We are very grateful to all examining bodies and related role players for tightening up the entire value chain, including the work done by the State Security Agency in relation to the places where question papers were printed, packaged and stored,” he said.

The chairperson recognised and praised the achievements of the Class of 2024 and encouraged those who did not pass.

“Umalusi congratulates the Class of 2024, who have succeeded in the examinations. Words of appreciation are also due to their teachers, parents, guardians and all those who have supported the learners throughout their journey, including the maintenance and cleaning staff at our schools and colleges, the taxi and other public and private transport drivers who took care in bringing our learners to school, and the community members who show concern for the learning of our children.

“To those learners who have not succeeded, please do not give up. Work harder and you will do better in this year’s examinations.

"For guidance in terms of what to look for in choosing an institution (school or private college) to register with to improve your results, you are advised to visit the website of Umalusi. That will ensure that you do not fall prey to bogus institutions,” Ballim said.

He reiterated the body’s commitment to South Africa’s education.

“Nobody doubts what we do in the service of every single young person in this country who chooses to walk the path of building their lives through education.

“Nobody is ever hesitant about the fact that the best service we can do to each of those young people is to give them a certificate that has credibility,” Ballim said.

Marking of the NSC examinations commenced on 27 November 2024, with the entire process involving over 50,000 markers. Statistics ahead of the exams showed that over 727,000 full-time candidates and some 155 215 part-time candidates were registered for last year’s NSC examinations.