How Richfield students are using AI to change the game in South African soccer

Richfield students Mitheel Ramdaw, Ryan Chitate, and Mikhaar Ramdaw deployed the use of AI technology to revolutionise AI Sports Africa’s sports broadcasting capabilities.

For over 30 years, Richfield has been at the forefront of innovative education – and this shines through in the achievements of three standout students from the Richfield Bryanston campus. Mitheel Ramdaw, Ryan Chitate, and Mikhaar Ramdaw are showing how education and innovation can come together to make a real impact through their groundbreaking work with AI Sports Africa (formerly ITV).

Driving innovation with AI Sports Africa

AI Sports Africa, where Mitheel Ramdaw, Chitate, and Mikhaar Ramdaw are employed, is transforming local sports broadcasting by integrating advanced AI systems into its event coverage.

Recently, the three spearheaded a project in Limpopo that deployed AI technology at a national soccer tournament. Through their work, they enhanced the tournament’s streaming capabilities and set a new standard for sports technology integration.

Mitheel Ramdaw, in the final year of his BSc IT degree, took the lead in the technical aspects of the project. His expertise in configuring AI cameras and optimising cloud infrastructure ensured seamless streaming throughout the event. Chitate, in the third year of his Diploma in IT programme, focused on creating a stable network and fine-tuning AI systems for consistent performance. Mikhaar Ramdaw, in his second year of BSc IT, managed on-the-ground operations, troubleshooting issues and training local personnel to ensure the systems were effectively used.

"We are proud to have such visionary students like Mitheel, Ryan, and Mikhaar at Richfield Bryanston Campus," says Dr Jane Doe, dean of Faculty of Information Technology at Richfield. "Their innovative spirit and hands-on approach to integrating AI into sports technology exemplify the transformative impact of education and industry collaboration."

Closing South Africa’s digital divide

More than an exciting technological achievement, this project is part of a broader push to close South Africa’s digital divide.

While internet penetration continues to grow, rural and under-resourced areas lag behind urban centers. Initiatives like these highlight how emerging technology can bridge that gap, empowering communities and creating new avenues for education and economic development.

Richfield’s focus on practical learning equips students to lead these kinds of groundbreaking initiatives. By bridging the gap between education and real-world application, Richfield is preparing the next generation of innovators to tackle South Africa’s unique challenges and shape a more equitable future.

