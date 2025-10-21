Matric exams 2025 officially kick off

The nation is rallying behind the Class of 2025 as the National Senior Certificate (NSC) Examinations kick off today across the country.

This year, 903,561 candidates have registered to write the NSC examinations, comprising of 766,543 full-time candidates and 137,018 part-time candidates.

According to the Minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube, this is the highest number of learners sitting for the examination since the public examinations began in 1996.

“This year's exams represent the culmination of 12 years of effort, resilience and collaboration between learners, teachers, parents and communities. Education remains the heartbeat of South Africa's future," Gwarube said on Monday in Mpumalanga.

The Minister made these remarks during a media briefing on the state of readiness for the 2025 NSC in Skukuza.

Encouragingly, the number of learners taking Mathematics has risen to over 259,000 in 2025, marking a reversal of the recent downward trend.

"This is a positive development, and we must build on this momentum," Gwarube said.

A total of 162 question papers have been set and moderated by expert panels and quality-assured by Umalusi.

To ensure fairness, papers have been adapted into Braille, large print, and South African Sign Language for learners with disabilities.

"All question papers have been printed and securely distributed. Every truck transporting exam papers is GPS-tracked, every stop authorised, and every stage monitored. Integrity is non-negotiable it is the cornerstone of public trust in our education system," the Minister said.

Extra learner support

To ensure learner readiness, the Department of Basic Education (DBE) implemented a comprehensive support campaign under four pillars: learner support, teacher support, curriculum enrichment and school readiness.

Over 130,000 learners participated in Autumn, Winter and Spring Camps across 75 districts, focusing on gateway subjects like Mathematics, Physical Sciences and Life Sciences.

Furthermore, teachers in underperforming subjects and districts received training and support from the 2024 results analysis.

Learners benefited from resources such as Mind the Gap booklets, digital study materials, and online and social media tutorials.

The Examination Fitness Initiative equipped learners with study timetables, question strategies and skills to approach different question types.

Ready, set, write

"Our learners are ready. Our teachers have gone beyond the call of duty. The entire system, from registration to marking, has been governed by strict standards and rigorous audits," Gwarube said.

All nine Provincial Education Departments have confirmed their readiness.

Comprehensive risk management measures have been implemented, including secured and alarmed printing sites, access control, and GPS-tracked distribution vehicles.

Each province has developed contingency plans to mitigate risks such as load shedding, severe weather and protest action.

Alternative venues and generator capacity have been arranged to ensure no learner is disadvantaged.

The department is also advancing modernisation through its e-marking pilot in Mathematics, Mathematical Literacy and Accounting to enhance accuracy and efficiency in marking.