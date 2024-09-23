2025 NSFAS applications now open: How to apply

National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has officially opened applications for the 2025 academic year. This is excellent news for South African students aspiring to further their education at universities or TVET colleges but require financial support.

Applications were originally set to open on Monday, 16 September but were subsequently postponed due to stakeholder engagements that were concluded on Sunday. With that said, students who are eagerly waiting to apply can now send in their applications for 2025, with applications having opened on Friday, 20 September.

NSFAS provides eligible students with a bursary to cover the costs of their studies. The bursary covers essential expenses, including registration and tuition fees, learning materials, accommodation, and allowances for food and personal care. The best part? The bursary only needs to be repaid once you secure employment and complete your studies.

Eligibility criteria

To qualify for NSFAS funding, applicants must meet the following requirements:

Be a South African citizen with a valid ID.



Your combined household income should not exceed R350,000 per year (R600,000 for disabled applicants).



You must have passed Grade 12 and plan to study at a university or TVET college.

What NSFAS funding covers

Registration fees



Tuition fees



Allowances for food and personal care



Learning materials



Accommodation (if required)



Travel expenses (if applicable)

Supporting documents

Applicants must submit the following certified documents:

A copy of your ID or birth certificate.



Proof of income for yourself, your parents, guardian, or spouse (SASSA grant recipients are exempt).



Additional documents such as a retrenchment letter, death certificate, or divorce decree may be required based on your circumstances.

How to apply

To apply for NSFAS, follow these simple steps:

Create a myNSFAS account on the NSFAS website.

Complete the registration process by providing your ID number, email, and phone number.

Upload the required documents.

Fill in the online application form and submit it for review.



For more detailed instructions and a full list of required documents, visit the NSFAS FAQ on the official website.

Who cannot apply

Students who already have full funding from other sources.



Those pursuing a second certificate or another undergraduate degree.



Students enrolled at private institutions or pursuing non-DHET accredited programmes.

