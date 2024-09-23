NSFAS 2025 application cycle opens

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has officially opened the 2025 application process.

Higher Education and Training Minister, Dr Nobuhle Nkabane, launched the opening of the application process during a media briefing held in Pretoria on Friday, 20 September.

Applications are now open and will close on 15 December 2024.

Nkabane said since its inception, NSFAS has supported more than five million beneficiaries, producing hundreds of thousands of skilled professionals, especially from within the poor and working-class sections of society.

“Those are the motivating forces that must be mobilised to contribute to the ongoing transformation of our country. The social transformation entails changing the material conditions of all South Africans for the better and education plays a vital role in ensuring that this becomes a reality,” Nkabane said.

NSFAS has been an instrumental vehicle in making sure that government produces the necessary labour force for a capable state.

In this year alone the scheme is supporting about 1.2 million students, with the number anticipated to grow in 2025.

“This demonstrates the role that the scheme has played in trying to change the structural colonial apartheid system that we have inherited, whose legacy persists even in the 30 years of democracy. NSFAS is the only tool we have at our disposal for the total liberation of children of historically oppressed people.

“As from this year, we have also decided to introduce measures to support students who are currently not supported by the NSFAS bursary and funding policy. We successfully did this through the implementation of the first phase of the Comprehensive Student Funding Model, which ensures that the missing middle students access financial support from government in a form of a loan to pursue their studies,” Nkabane said.

How to apply for funding

To apply for funding, applicants should visit the NSFAS website at www.nsfas.org.za or my.nsfas.org.za, using a cellphone, tablet or computer and follow the easy steps.

Create a myNSFAS account, then click on the ‘Apply’ tab and complete the online form, upload the required documents where applicable and then click on ‘Submit’.

Who qualifies for NSFAS funding

To qualify for NSFAS funding, an applicant must meet the following criteria:

• Be a South African citizen or permanent resident who comes from a home with a combined gross household income that does not exceed R350 000 per annum.

• Persons with disabilities qualify if their combined household income does not exceed R600 000 per annum.

• SASSA recipients automatically qualify for funding and need not submit any proof of income.

Loan scheme for the missing middle

The NSFAS Loan Scheme for the missing middle is open to all South African citizens and permanent residents from households with combined incomes of between R350,000 and R600,000 per annum.

For the list of qualifications covered in the NSFAS Loan Scheme for the missing middle, applicants should visit www.nsfas.org.za.

Applicants are reminded to provide the correct Identity Document (ID) numbers, name(s), and surname, as reflected in their South African ID.

NSFAS only funds individuals who are studying or intend to study at a public university or TVET college in South Africa.

Nkabane urged all students who wish to study in any of the public universities and TVET colleges to apply timeously and not to wait until the last day.

“Learners do not have to wait for matric results to apply for NSFAS. Apply now and avoid delays in the processing of your application!” the Minister said.

She said NSFAS will continue to have outreach programme in all provinces, targeting the rural and township communities.