Outstanding achievement in Measurement and Control earns Ruth-Anne Wright 2024 Schneider Electric Student Award

Left to right: Suvern Moodley - eco consult business development at Schneider Electric, Ruth-Anne Wright - Schneider Electric Automation Student Award recipient, and Modlay Davids - Modlay Davids, talent acquisition specialist at Schneider Electric (Image supplied)

Ruth-Anne Wright is this year's recipient of the Schneider Electric Automation Student Award, recognised for her outstanding achievement in Measurement and Control in 2023.

This is the seventh consecutive year Schneider Electric, a digital transformation of energy management and automation company, has sponsored the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) School of Electrical and Information Engineering with the Schneider Electric Automation Student Award.

Wright will amongst others receive complimentary training at the Schneider Electric Training Academy in Midrand, Johannesburg.

“We are proud to continue our support for the Schneider Electric Automation Student Award, which reflects our commitment to fostering innovation and academic excellence in engineering.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to this year’s winner, Ruth-Anne Wright,” says Modlay Davids, talent acquisition specialist at Schneider Electric.

The award handover formed part of the annual Faculty of Engineering and the Built Environment Prizegiving Ceremony, which was held at Wits’ Great Hall in Johannesburg, Gauteng.

This event is a platform to commend the outstanding academic accomplishments of Wits’ students.

The award was presented by Suvern Moodley, eco consult business development at Schneider Electric.

The Schneider Electric Automation Student Award continues to confirm the company's dedication to nurturing academic mastery and supporting the next generation of engineering talent.