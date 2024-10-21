Education Bursaries, Scholarships & Finance
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

VoiceArchiveNorth-West University (NWU)University of PretoriaKLAAFDARichfield Graduate Institute of TechnologySumitomo DunlopEduvosCatchwordsUCT Graduate School of BusinessVaal University of TechnologyHasso Plattner d-school Afrika3RCStellenbosch UniversityEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Bursaries, Scholarships & Finance News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Matriculants encouraged to apply for NSFAS funding

    21 Oct 2024
    21 Oct 2024
    As the 2024 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations kick-off today, Higher Education and Training Minister, Dr Nobuhle Pamela Nkabane, has reminded all matriculants to seize the opportunity to apply for funding through the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).
    Source:
    Source: Unsplash

    “The application window will close on 15 December 2024, and there are now just 55 days to submit applications. Eligible students are urged to apply promptly to secure financial support for their post-school education,” Nkabane said.

    Nkabane extended well wishes to all matriculants, who sat for the National Senior Certificate Exams, with learners writing languages, English and Afrikaans Paper 3.

    Nkabane said this pivotal moment marks the culmination of years of hard work and encourages the Class of 2024 to approach their exams with determination and confidence.

    With Just over 880,000 candidates, including 727,121 full-time and 155,215 part-time candidates from across South Africa sit for this year's matric exams, across South Africa, Basic Education Minister, Siviwe Gwarube, has assured the public of the department’s preparedness to administer the exams smoothly.

    Nkabane highlighted a range of opportunities available within the Post-School Education and Training (PSET) system, which is open to all matriculants seeking further education and skills development.

    The PSET system includes:

    • Community Education and Training (CET) colleges: Offering skills development and general education for students who want to continue learning.
    • Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges: Focusing on practical skills and technical knowledge to equip students for employment and self-employment.
    • Higher Education institutions: Universities and higher education providers offering degree and diploma programmes.

    “The PSET sector supports the National Skills Development Strategy (2030) goals to address the nation’s skills development priorities and drive a skills revolution. Explore these pathways and pursue your ambitions through the diverse opportunities available in South Africa's PSET sector,” Nkabane said.

    For more information on NSFAS applications and PSET options, visit: https://www.nsfas.org.za, https://www.dhet.gov.za/.

    Read more: matric, NSFAS
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz