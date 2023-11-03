Explore Richfield’s premium campuses across South Africa

Spread across six provinces in South Africa, Richfield’s campuses are designed to support academic, social, and professional growth. Each campus provides state-of-the-art amenities, easy access, and a safe and secure learning environment.

Deciding where to study is one of the biggest choices a student will make. Whether they’re choosing between on-campus learning or the flexibility of distance education, several key factors come into play – most notably, convenience, resources, affordability, and the overall student experience.

Richfield understands these considerations and has developed a network of premium campuses across South Africa to cater to students’ diverse needs. Each of its campuses offer the perfect solution for students looking for a balance of academic excellence, practical learning, and a supportive social environment.

While Richfield also offers distance learning programmes, for those who choose on-campus learning, it offers secure, dynamic environments across the country that are designed to support students as they pursue their qualification.

Here’s a closer look at Richfield’s campuses:

Umhlanga: As part of a four-star Green-Star rated building in Park Square, the Richfield Umhlanga campus is designed for sustainability and innovation. Students here have the opportunity to study in one of the most thriving business hubs in South Africa, where they can get exposure to real-world opportunities in IT and business leadership. Plus, this campus features free Wi-Fi for all students.

Richfield Bryanston campus

Bryanston: Set in the fast-paced northern suburbs, the Bryanston Campus offers a peaceful space for learning. Surrounded by garden settings, the campus includes reading rooms, a well-appointed library, and quiet areas for study. Located near some of the city’s leading tech hubs and businesses, Bryanston provides ample opportunities for students to network and pursue internships.

Cape Town: Located on Long Street, the Cape Town campus gives students a front-row seat to one of the most iconic cities in the world. With Table Mountain, the V&A Waterfront, and countless cafes and cultural hotspots nearby, it’s a perfect blend of academic excellence and social exploration.

Richfield Centurion campus

Centurion: Conveniently located at Centurion Mall, students from Pretoria, Midrand, and surrounding areas benefit from easy access to taxis, buses, and the Gautrain. Inside, the campus boasts cutting-edge lecture rooms, lab centres, and libraries – everything students need to stay focused.

Newtown Junction: Richfield’s Newtown Junction campus gives students the chance to immerse themselves in history and the arts, surrounded by landmarks like Museum Africa and Turbine Hall. In addition, the campus is well connected by public transport that makes it easy to travel across the city.

Pretoria: Richfield’s Pretoria campus is strategically positioned in the CBD, just across from Sammy Marks Square. This central location makes it easy for students to balance the fast pace of city life with their studies. The campus is designed for focus and features modern lecture rooms, a well-stocked library, and a green-filled chill zone.

Richfield Durban campus

Durban: Located near Musgrave Shopping Centre, students can easily access restaurants, cafes, and shops during their breaks. Inside the campus, the state-of-the-art facilities and close-knit community atmosphere make it an ideal place for both academic and social engagement.

Polokwane: Our brand new Polokwane campus provides a welcoming academic environment in the heart of Library Gardens in the centre of Polokwane. Major taxi routes make commuting easy, with affordable accommodation options nearby for those who don’t want a long commute. Known for its sunny climate and relaxed atmosphere, Polokwane offers a balanced environment where students can focus on their studies.

In addition to their campuses, Richfield also boasts a Student Support Centre in Braamfontein, Johannesburg. This centre assists students with all Richfield services, including applications, registrations, financial, and general enquiries.

Want to learn more about Richfield’s campuses? Visit the Richfield website for a virtual tour of each of its spaces.



