Deadline looms for NSFAS applications

With five days left before the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) application process for the 2025 academic year closes, Higher Education and Training Minister Dr Nobuhle Nkabane has encouraged eligible students to submit their applications on time.

Nkabane launched the opening of the application process on 20 September 2024. The applications close at midnight on 15 December 2024.

“Let me remind everyone that we are moving towards the closing date of the NSFAS application process for the 2025 academic year. The NSFAS application [window] is closing on 15 December 2024. Apply while there is still time to avoid any disappointments," the minister said on Tuesday.

Nkabane said the department is making sure that NSFAS is ready for the 2025 academic year.

“Our priority is to increase access to all parts of the country, with... NSFAS will be present on all campuses at the beginning of the academic year. We have started the process of regionalisation to ensure that we expand access to everyone, and no one must be left behind,” Nkabane said.

In partnership with NSFAS, Nkabane led an outreach programme at Nkangala Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) College, Middleburg Campus, where she encouraged students to apply for funding.

Since its inception, NSFAS has supported more than five million beneficiaries, producing hundreds of thousands of skilled professionals, especially from within the poor and working-class sections of society.

This year alone, the scheme is supporting about 1.2 million students, with the number anticipated to grow in 2025.

How to apply for funding

To apply for funding, applicants should visit http://nsfas.org.za, create a myNSFAS profile, log into the profile complete the easy application steps, and submit the application.

Who qualifies for NSFAS funding

To qualify for NSFAS funding, an applicant must meet the following criteria: