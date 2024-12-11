Education Bursaries, Scholarships & Finance
    Deadline looms for NSFAS applications

    11 Dec 2024
    With five days left before the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) application process for the 2025 academic year closes, Higher Education and Training Minister Dr Nobuhle Nkabane has encouraged eligible students to submit their applications on time.
    Source: Unsplash

    Nkabane launched the opening of the application process on 20 September 2024. The applications close at midnight on 15 December 2024.

    “Let me remind everyone that we are moving towards the closing date of the NSFAS application process for the 2025 academic year. The NSFAS application [window] is closing on 15 December 2024. Apply while there is still time to avoid any disappointments," the minister said on Tuesday.

    Nkabane said the department is making sure that NSFAS is ready for the 2025 academic year.

    “Our priority is to increase access to all parts of the country, with... NSFAS will be present on all campuses at the beginning of the academic year. We have started the process of regionalisation to ensure that we expand access to everyone, and no one must be left behind,” Nkabane said.

    In partnership with NSFAS, Nkabane led an outreach programme at Nkangala Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) College, Middleburg Campus, where she encouraged students to apply for funding.

    Since its inception, NSFAS has supported more than five million beneficiaries, producing hundreds of thousands of skilled professionals, especially from within the poor and working-class sections of society.

    This year alone, the scheme is supporting about 1.2 million students, with the number anticipated to grow in 2025.

    How to apply for funding

    To apply for funding, applicants should visit http://nsfas.org.za, create a myNSFAS profile, log into the profile complete the easy application steps, and submit the application.

    Who qualifies for NSFAS funding

    To qualify for NSFAS funding, an applicant must meet the following criteria:

    • Be a South African citizen or permanent resident, who comes from a home with a combined gross household income that does not exceed R350,000 per annum.
    • Persons with disabilities qualify if their combined household income does not exceed R600,000 per annum.
    • South African Social Security Agency recipients automatically qualify for funding and need not submit any proof of income.
    NSFAS, Nobuhle Nkabane
    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
    Let's do Biz