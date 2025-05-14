SIU gets green light to investigate National Skills Fund

Higher Education and Training Minister, Dr Nobuhle Pamela Nkabane, has welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent signing of a proclamation authorising the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to probe the affairs of the National Skills Fund.

The investigation will focus on serious allegations of maladministration, improper or unlawful conduct by NSF officials or employees, and the possible mismanagement of funds allocated to the Fund.

Particular attention will be paid to procurement and contracting processes related to skills development programmes, training projects, and the appointment of implementing agents for the projects listed in the proclamation signed by the President.

The scope of the investigation will include a wide timeframe, covering the period from 1 January 2013 to 28 March 2025. It will look into the conduct of service providers, suppliers, and other stakeholders involved.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Nkabane, who also serves as the executive authority of the NSF, confirmed that a meeting between the SIU and the NSF, has already taken place, where the SIU formally served NSF with a letter of intent.

She said the meeting provided an opportunity for a full brief on the scope of the investigation, and what will be required from the entity, to assist the investigation.

The Minister emphasised that the National Skills Fund, as a law-abiding entity within the Department of Higher Education and Training, will comply with the laws of our country.

This includes making available all necessary information to the SIU, and information on internal investigations initiated by the National Skills Fund and previous investigative reports.

“This we will do, not only because we are obliged by the law, but also because we believe it will allow the SIU to do its work with ease. We also believe this investigation and its outcomes will set the NSF on a new trajectory as it repositions itself as a catalytic change agent in our communities and the country at large,” the Minister said.

Nkabane reaffirmed the NSF’s important role in advancing national skills development across the country, and its ongoing commitment to support various initiatives, aimed at empowering and changing the lives of South Africa’s youth.

“We are committed to driving progress and unlocking the potential of our country’s workforce by addressing critical skills shortages,” she said.