    Gauteng Premier suspends provincial head of health

    14 Oct 2025
    14 Oct 2025
    Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has suspended the head of the Gauteng Department of Health and Wellness, Lesiba Malotana, with immediate effect. ENCA reports that the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is investigating allegations of tender rigging and maladministration in the department.
    Gauteng Department of Health and Wellness head, Lesiba Malotana, has been suspended with immediate effect. Image credit:
    Gauteng Department of Health and Wellness head, Lesiba Malotana, has been suspended with immediate effect. Image credit: Gauteng Provincial Government

    In a statement, Lesufi expressed the provincial government's support for the work of the SIU and other law enforcement agencies.

    “This action taken by the premier is part of an ongoing assessment of officials, the work they do, the monitoring of targets, as well as their conduct.

    "As a province, we remain committed to upholding the highest standard of accountability and ethical leadership and at the same time, we remain steadfast in our commitment to root out maladministration.

    "We will continue to monitor the work done by our officials and as and when the need arises, action will be taken," said the statement.

    Meanwhile, the Forum for South Africa (FOSA) is calling for harsher action by asking that Lesufi fire Malotana.

    The lobby group's leader, Tebogo Mashilompane, says Malotana’s suspension is long overdue.

    “It’s without doubt that under his leadership, tender corruption manifested. As a result, lives were lost.

    "The attitude and posture of corruption at Gauteng Health must cease.

    "FOSA therefore call on Premier Panyaza Lesufi not to be lenient towards the HOD.

    "Instead, he must fire him so that a strong message can be sent to all corrupt individuals across the province.”

    Dr Darion Barclay will serve as the health department's head during Malotana's suspension.

    Source: SABC News, ENCA

