    Brent Lindeque joins eNCA for a feel good twist to the end of the week

    In a heartening move to brighten your Fridays Brent Lindeque, known as the Good Things Guy, has joined eNCA with a new weekly Friday segment, Good News Round-Up dedicated to celebrating uplifting news stories from across South Africa and beyond.
    2 Sep 2025
    2 Sep 2025
    Brent Lindeque has joined eNCA with a feel good twist to the end of the week, with a show, the Good News Round-Up (Image supplied)
    Brent Lindeque has joined eNCA with a feel good twist to the end of the week, with a show, the Good News Round-Up (Image supplied)

    The Feel Good Friday spot will be live every Friday at 08:15 am, offering viewers a refreshing respite from the often-heavy news cycle.

    In an era where newsfeeds are increasingly dominated by negativity, the Good News Round Up aims to rebalance the narrative—affirming human decency and resilience.

    Psychologists note that positive media exposure can reinforce emotional well-being and foster a shared sense of community, especially in uncertain times.

    Viewers can expect stories of compassion from small towns, breakthroughs by young entrepreneurs, environmental wins, and feel-good developments in arts, sports, and culture.

    Finding the balance

    Lindeque’s signature blend of positivity, optimism and human-interest storytelling promises a feel-good twist to the end of the week.

    “I’m thrilled to share stories of kindness, courage and innovation with eNCA viewers every Friday.

    “Having the opportunity to bring good news to South Africa on such a prominent platform every week is truly special.

    “While it’s important to stay informed about the tough news so we can be active citizens, I’ve always believed we also need balance — and that balance comes in the form of uplifting, positive stories,” says Lindeque.

    He adds, “It’s an absolute honour, and I hope the segment inspires hope and positivity in everyone who watches.”

    A significant step

    Lindeque and the Good Things Guy platform have become a household name thanks to their sharing of feel-good stories—highlighting extraordinary acts like strangers helping strangers, grassroots heroes making a difference, and everyday miracles that often go unnoticed.

    Known for uplifting South Africans with a hopeful outlook, this eNCA platform marks a significant step in bringing these feel-good narratives into even more mainstream news channels.

    “Our partnership with Brent Lindeque and Good Things Guy couldn’t have come at a better time,” says eNCA managing director, Ndivhuho Norman Munzhelele.

    “Our country is going through a lot lately, and that comes across in the type of stories dominating the news.

    “But we’re not a lost nat,ion and there’s a lot of good that happens daily that we as mainstream media cannot always get to.”

    He adds that eNCA is making a concerted effort to give South Africa hope and to motivate the nation to keep working towards building Mzansi into a successful country.

    “What makes partnering with Lindeque even more exciting is the passion with which he delivers this Feel Good Friday segment - with warmth and love.

    “Friday mornings will never be the same again as we re-energise you and fill you with hope.”

    Tune in to the Feel Good Friday on eNCA every Friday at 08:15 am.

