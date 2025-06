eNCA has announce the launch of The People's Court, a new debate show that tackles the nation's most pressing issues three nights a week. The series will be hosted by legal commentator and broadcaster Nqaba Mabece and premieres on Sunday, 1 June 2025, at 8pm on eNCA.

The series will be hosted by broadcaster Nqaba Mabece. Source: Supplied.

Opposing voices will take the stage to debate the most relevant topics affecting South Africa, from inequality and policy reform to identity, crime, and power. With Mabece's sharp legal insights and fearless moderating style, every argument will be thoroughly examined.

"This show is not about noise; it's about clarity," says Mabece. "In a country as dynamic and divided as ours, we need a space where genuine conversations can take place. That's what The People's Court provides."

Episodes will air every Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday at 8pm on eNCA. Digital clips, audience reactions, and verdicts will be shared in real time on social media platforms using the hashtag #PeoplesCourtSA.

The show invites all South Africans—young and old—to participate, engage, and make their voices heard.