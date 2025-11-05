The countdown to G20 begins: Gauteng’s preparation efforts unveiled

From energy resilience to security readiness, Gauteng is primed for an impeccable G20 Summit.

Source: Reuters.

Premier Panyaza Lesufi affirmed the province’s comprehensive preparations — spanning energy stability, infrastructure upgrades, safety measures, and public space enhancements — ahead of the global gathering set for Johannesburg later this month.

He was speaking at a media briefing on Tuesday, 4 November 2025.

The summit will be held in Johannesburg from Saturday, 22 November 2025 to Sunday, 23 November 2025.

“A comprehensive and resilient energy plan is now in place to secure uninterrupted power supply for the upcoming G20 Leaders' Summit but also for the overall energy supply to residents and businesses in our province.

“All primary electrification for key avenues and corridors is now complete with final minor work scheduled for timely conclusion in the next few weeks,” Lesufi said.

The energy plan also includes multiple layers of security, high mast solar lighting, the protection of cables and the installation of emergency generators.

“We have monitored the energy power at OR Tambo International Airport, the ICC and key hotels so that during the summit and beyond, we don’t have energy challenges that can disrupt the flow of visitors in our province.

“This integrated effort…not only ensures energy stability but also incorporates beautification and safety measures. Support by Eskom, we will continue to monitor the energy supply in our province,” Lesufi said.

Cleaning of public spaces – particularly the Joburg CBD – is also intensely underway with grass being cut, litter picked up and illegal dumps being cleared.

“New street furniture and bins have been installed in key areas, including the Cradle of Humankind, where we expect to host more tourists who want to experience this wonder of the world.

“We have rehabilitated streetlights in almost all major routes. We have enhanced safety and furthermore, we have developed and strengthened all our recycling stations so that all of them can be operational,” he added.

Ensuring protection

Safety and security are of paramount importance – with all law enforcement ready to serve.

“Gauteng is well equipped to ensure a safe and secure environment for all participants and our residents. The South African Police Service [Saps], in full co-ordination with all other law-enforcement agencies, has robust plans in place that we have all adopted and accepted.

“Our multi-level law-enforcement strategy will see delegates escorted by a unified force comprising Saps, National Traffic Police, and Gauteng Provincial Traffic, and all metropolitan police departments will be deployed to escort and support our visitors.

“A co-ordinated and comprehensive strategy has ensured that the province’s main ports of entry…are all operating at an elevated state of readiness. This includes streamlined and enhanced security protocols and exceptional logistics support to facilitate the seamless and secure arrival and departure of all international guests,” the Premier highlighted.

In preparation for the possibility of disaster, the provincial disaster-management centre “stands ready to ensure a secure and seamless” summit.

“A comprehensive multiagency command centre has been established – integrating all emergency services, law enforcement and essential service providers to facilitate real-time co-ordination and rapid response.

“With personnel strategically deployed and a state-of-the-art technology for monitoring and communication, the centre is prepared to manage any potential scenario from medical emergencies and security incidents to logistical disruptions so that we can ensure the safety of all delegates and the uninterrupted progress of this critical global gathering,” he said.

The Premier assured that delegates can look forward to the vibrancy of Johannesburg’s and the broader Gauteng province’s atmosphere.

“As we prepare to hand over this province to national government, we do so with immense pride and confidence that Gauteng is ready.

“We have worked as one, we have delivered on our commitments and we are prepared to offer the world a warm and exceptionally unique experience about our province. Gauteng is ready, zwakala. Let’s make this an experience that we’ll all love,” Lesufi concluded.