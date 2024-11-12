HSACF calls for 'whole of society' approach in fighting corruption

The Health Sector Anti-Corruption Forum (HSACF) has reaffirmed its commitment to accountability, transparency and fighting corruption at its recent quarterly meeting.

The forum comprises stakeholders, including law enforcement agencies, the Health Professional Council of South Africa (HPCSA), civil society groups, private sector organisations and government.

The meeting held presentations from the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI, also known as the Hawks), the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), and the Council for Medical Schemes (CMS).

“The Hawks reported on the status of 106 cases, with 21 currently under investigation, two on the court roll and 69 awaiting decisions from the NPA. These cases involve approximately R3bn, with R11.8m already recovered in cash and assets.

“The SIU highlighted its success in preventing losses exceeding R6bn, including R3.1bn in actual losses and R1.6bn in potential losses through referrals to provincial health departments.

“The SIU also identified 54 fraudulent medico-legal claims and closed 97 investigations, referring cases worth R689m to the Legal Practice Council, R279m to the Legal Practitioners’ Fidelity Fund, and R412m to the NPA for further action,” the SIU said in a statement.

The NPA presented its progress on some 18 priority cases.

“From SIU referrals, under Proclamation 23 of 2020, which focuses on Covid-19-related corruption, the NPA has enrolled 125 cases, finalised 83, and is pursuing 32 still on the court roll.

“The CMS shared details of its investigations into medical schemes, including inquiries into Foodmed Medical Scheme regarding governance issues, Gems and Polmed for multivitamin scheme irregularities, Optivest Health Services for overcharging, and Sizwe Hosmed Medical Scheme for compliance breaches,” the statement read.

Furthermore, a 'whole of society' approach was touted as important for combating corruption in the country.

“This aligns with the National Development Plan’s vision of a corruption-free South Africa. The forum emphasised the need for continued vigilance, stronger preventive measures, and swift prosecution to eliminate fraud and maladministration in the health sector.

“The HSACF remains dedicated to fostering transparency and accountability, ensuring that public resources are protected and used effectively for the benefit of all South Africans,” the statement concluded.