African historian Prof. Toyin Falola receives honorary doctorate

One of the world’s most cited African scholars, Professor Toyin Falola, has received an honorary doctorate from the North-West University (NWU).

Prof. Toyin Falola with Prof. Dumi Moyo

The degree was conferred on 9 May 2025 during a graduation ceremony held at the NWU’s Mahikeng campus. This recognition marks a significant milestone in the university’s relationship with the eminent historian, who delivered a public lecture recently humanities education for African futures.

Prof. Falola, renowned for his extensive scholarship in African history of University of Texas at Austin, culture and decolonial studies, received the degree in recognition of his academic achievements, global influence and decades-long public engagement that has shaped African historical discourse across continents.

Delivering his acceptance speech, Prof. Falola applauded NWU’s commitment to holistic education. “I wish to emphasise the value of knowledge beyond classroom walls. Numerous studies have shown that education transcends official instructions since values are first taught at home or in the community.”

He commended the NWU for integrating formal instruction with value-based education: “I feel fulfilled whenever I see an institution that passionately integrates these two elements because that is what education is truly about. Education liberates the mind from mental slavery.”

Standing out for social justice and decolonisation

Highlighting NWU’s contributions to curriculum transformation and African-centred scholarship, he said: “The North-West University distinguishes itself from its contemporaries through its commitment to social justice and the decolonisation of the curriculum. This approach emphasises equality and enables students to engage freely with diverse populations from Africa and beyond without fear.”

Prof. Falola also praised the NWU’s reputation for research excellence and graduate impact, acknowledging its efforts to equip students for real-world challenges and celebrate African identity through education. He pointed to the university’s role in producing socially responsible, value-driven graduates who excel in fields ranging from politics and governance to economics, science, engineering, sports, arts and academia.

In 2023, Prof. Falola donated 27 books to the NWU’s Mahikeng campus library, 12 of which he either authored or co-authored. The volumes explore topics such as decolonisation, African politics, philosophy and historical methodology. That was also the year he delivered his public lecture on the campus, hosted by the Indigenous Language and Media in Africa research focus area.

His global influence includes advisory roles for institutions such as the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, the African Union and the Economic Community of West African States, particularly on issues related to refugees, peacebuilding and cultural policy.

The NWU honorary doctorate adds to a long list of awards Prof. Falola has received, including the Lincoln Award, the Amistad Award and the Nigerian Diaspora Academic Prize.

For the NWU, the recognition is not only retrospective but forward-looking – part of a broader mission to honour scholarship that originates in Africa and speaks to the world.