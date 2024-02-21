Shell invites applications for its 2024 bursary programme

Shell South Africa has announced the expansion of its bursary programme which provides educational opportunities for registered South African students aspiring to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics but may not have funding for their academic requirements to obtain a tertiary qualification.

The programme is open to South African citizens from underprivileged backgrounds who have demonstrated academic excellence and are registered at a South African university or technical college.

In the past few years, Shell has awarded young South Africans over 200 bursaries. Speaking on behalf of Shell, Kefilwe Maseko said the programme not only provides financial assistance for tuition fees, accommodation and required equipment including books but also offers tutoring and counselling support along with career guidance workshops.

“Successful bursary recipients will have access to mentorship programmes, networking opportunities, and potential employment prospects within Shell's extensive network of partners and affiliates,” Maseko said.

To be eligible, applicants must meet the below criteria:

Learners must be South African citizens,

Learners from disadvantaged/underprivileged backgrounds will be considered for the bursary programme,

Academic pass in grade12 for the following subjects: English, Mathematics and Physical Science above 70% depending on the field of study,

Learners in possession of a matriculation certificate,

Learners that have proof that they have registered and been accepted at a tertiary institution,

The awarding of bursaries will consider principles of diversity and inclusion,

The course of study must be relevant to the energy sector.

South African students who meet the eligibility criteria are encouraged to apply by emailing their latest statement of results, and a university acceptance letter to moc.llehs@looP-tnelaT-llehS-ASS-YRB. The application deadline is 28 February 2024.