Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Stellenbosch University Language CentreSACAPAFDA3RCEduvosRichfield Graduate Institute of TechnologyWits PlusCornerstone InstituteAAA School of AdvertisingMilpark EducationDentsuSAICAAdopt-a-SchoolNorth-West University (NWU)Think Digital AcademyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Bursaries, Scholarships & Finance News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Prince Mashele on the EFF in South Africa

Prince Mashele on the EFF in South Africa

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Shell invites applications for its 2024 bursary programme

    21 Feb 2024
    21 Feb 2024
    Shell South Africa has announced the expansion of its bursary programme which provides educational opportunities for registered South African students aspiring to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics but may not have funding for their academic requirements to obtain a tertiary qualification.
    Source:
    Source: Unsplash

    The programme is open to South African citizens from underprivileged backgrounds who have demonstrated academic excellence and are registered at a South African university or technical college.

    In the past few years, Shell has awarded young South Africans over 200 bursaries. Speaking on behalf of Shell, Kefilwe Maseko said the programme not only provides financial assistance for tuition fees, accommodation and required equipment including books but also offers tutoring and counselling support along with career guidance workshops.

    “Successful bursary recipients will have access to mentorship programmes, networking opportunities, and potential employment prospects within Shell's extensive network of partners and affiliates,” Maseko said.

    To be eligible, applicants must meet the below criteria:

    • Learners must be South African citizens,
    • Learners from disadvantaged/underprivileged backgrounds will be considered for the bursary programme,
    • Academic pass in grade12 for the following subjects: English, Mathematics and Physical Science above 70% depending on the field of study,
    • Learners in possession of a matriculation certificate,
    • Learners that have proof that they have registered and been accepted at a tertiary institution,
    • The awarding of bursaries will consider principles of diversity and inclusion,
    • The course of study must be relevant to the energy sector.

    South African students who meet the eligibility criteria are encouraged to apply by emailing their latest statement of results, and a university acceptance letter to moc.llehs@looP-tnelaT-llehS-ASS-YRB. The application deadline is 28 February 2024.

    Read more: bursaries, Shell, Shell South Africa
    NextOptions

    Related

    Shoprite bursary applications open for 2024 and 2025
    Shoprite bursary applications open for 2024 and 2025
    7 Feb 2024
    The Shell logo is seen at a petrol station in south London. Source: Reuters/Toby Melville
    Shell joins international sell-off of Nigeria onshore oil and gas holdings
     17 Jan 2024
    The logo of British multinational oil and gas company Shell is displayed during the LNG 2023 energy trade show in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, 12 July 2023. Reuters/Chris Helgren/File Photo
    Nigeria's top court says Shell's appeal should be heard after oil spill claim
     5 Jan 2024
    NUPRC CEO Gbenga Komolafe in December received awards for public service from the SUN Newspaper and for distinction from foreign investment network. Source: Facebook/NUPRC
    Nigeria invests $13.5bn to fight oil theft and vandalism
     2 Jan 2024
    The logo of French oil and gas company TotalEnergies is seen at the company's headquarters skyscraper in the financial and business district of La Defense, near Paris. Source: Reuters/Gonzalo Fuentes
    TotalEnergies head Pouyanne pledges $6bn for Nigeria energy
     18 Dec 2023
    NSFAS opens bursary applications for 2024 academic year
    NSFAS opens bursary applications for 2024 academic year
    22 Nov 2023
    Rosond unveils 2024 bursary programme, calls for applications
    Rosond unveils 2024 bursary programme, calls for applications
    10 Nov 2023
    The new logo of the privatised Nigeria oil company is seen at the NNPC Mega Gas Station in Abuja, Nigeria. Source: Reuters/Afolabi Sotunde
    Nigeria accelerates oil contract agreements
     26 Sep 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz