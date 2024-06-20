2025 Unisa application dates: What you need to know

While Unisa has not yet officially announced the opening and closing dates for the 2025 application cycle, it is anticipated that applications will open around September 2024 and close by January 2025. Prospective students should monitor Unisa’s social media platforms - Facebook, X, Instagram, and LinkedIn - for the latest updates on application deadlines. Additionally, for comprehensive information and updates, visit the FundiConnect website.
Prospective Unisa students will need to gather several essential documents to complete their application. These include:
Ensure all documents are scanned and uploaded as individual files, each not exceeding 2MB in size, in PDF, Microsoft Word, or TIF formats. Verify your documentation against the Unisa application checklist before submission to ensure a smooth application process.
While Unisa’s application dates are pending, several other prestigious South African universities have opened their doors for the 2025 academic year. These include:
The key to a successful application process is staying informed and preparing early. Keep an eye on Unisa's official announcements, gather your documents in advance, and explore other university options to ensure you don’t miss any opportunity.
