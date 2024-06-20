Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Cannes LionsIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

FundiConnectMilpark EducationUCT Graduate School of BusinessNorth-West University (NWU)EduvosMann MadeCoronationCornerstone InstituteRosebank CollegeNorthlink CollegeIgnition GroupVaal University of TechnologyAFDASACAPStellenbosch UniversityEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Higher Education Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

#CannesLions

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    2025 Unisa application dates: What you need to know

    Issued by FundiConnect
    20 Jun 2024
    20 Jun 2024
    As we mark the halfway point of 2024, matriculants and students nationwide are preparing to embark on the next chapter of their educational journey. The University of South Africa (Unisa), the largest open-distance learning institution in the country, remains a top choice for thousands of hopeful applicants each year. If you're among those eager to pursue higher education at Unisa in 2025, here’s what you need to know about the application process.
    2025 Unisa application dates: What you need to know

    When are Unisa applications opening for 2025?

    While Unisa has not yet officially announced the opening and closing dates for the 2025 application cycle, it is anticipated that applications will open around September 2024 and close by January 2025. Prospective students should monitor Unisa’s social media platforms - Facebook, X, Instagram, and LinkedIn - for the latest updates on application deadlines. Additionally, for comprehensive information and updates, visit the FundiConnect website.

    Essential documents for your Unisa application

    Prospective Unisa students will need to gather several essential documents to complete their application. These include:

    • Copy of your Senior Certificate or National Senior Certificate.
    • Copy of your official academic records (if applicable).
    • Copy of your ID document if you’re a South African citizen, or your passport if you’re an international student.
    • Copy of your marriage certificate or divorce decree (if applicable).
    • Payment of a R135 application fee.

    Ensure all documents are scanned and uploaded as individual files, each not exceeding 2MB in size, in PDF, Microsoft Word, or TIF formats. Verify your documentation against the Unisa application checklist before submission to ensure a smooth application process.

    Other universities accepting applications for 2025

    While Unisa’s application dates are pending, several other prestigious South African universities have opened their doors for the 2025 academic year. These include:

    Stay informed and prepare early

    The key to a successful application process is staying informed and preparing early. Keep an eye on Unisa's official announcements, gather your documents in advance, and explore other university options to ensure you don’t miss any opportunity.

    Conclusion

    For more information, visit www.fundiconnect.co.za. You can also follow FundiConnect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

    Read more: Unisa, University of South Africa, FundiConnect
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    FundiConnect
    FundiConnect is South Africa's largest online student support platform, providing students with information about institutions, studies, careers, funding, products, and career resources.

    Related

    Why students should vote in the 2024 Elections
    FundiConnectWhy students should vote in the 2024 Elections
    22 May 2024
    Honorary Unisa Doctrate awarded to Natasha Sideris, Tashas Group founder
    Honorary Unisa Doctrate awarded to Natasha Sideris, Tashas Group founder
    10 May 2024
    10 FAQs about the SASSA SRD Grant for students
    FundiConnect10 FAQs about the SASSA SRD Grant for students
    19 Mar 2024
    Win a share of R10,000 towards tuition fees with FundiMatch
    FundiConnectWin a share of R10,000 towards tuition fees with FundiMatch
    29 Feb 2024
    5 reasons why students drop out of university
    FundiConnect5 reasons why students drop out of university
    27 Nov 2023
    How to prepare for matric exams
    FundiConnectHow to prepare for matric exams
    26 Oct 2023
    5 FAQs about matric exams in South Africa
    FundiConnect5 FAQs about matric exams in South Africa
    20 Sep 2023
    Leadership and governance in crisis at our universities, Parliament told
    Leadership and governance in crisis at our universities, Parliament told
     1 Sep 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz