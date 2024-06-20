2025 Unisa application dates: What you need to know

When are Unisa applications opening for 2025?

While Unisa has not yet officially announced the opening and closing dates for the 2025 application cycle, it is anticipated that applications will open around September 2024 and close by January 2025. Prospective students should monitor Unisa’s social media platforms - Facebook, X, Instagram, and LinkedIn - for the latest updates on application deadlines. Additionally, for comprehensive information and updates, visit the FundiConnect website.

Essential documents for your Unisa application

Prospective Unisa students will need to gather several essential documents to complete their application. These include:

Copy of your Senior Certificate or National Senior Certificate.



Copy of your official academic records (if applicable).



Copy of your ID document if you’re a South African citizen, or your passport if you’re an international student.



Copy of your marriage certificate or divorce decree (if applicable).



Payment of a R135 application fee.

Ensure all documents are scanned and uploaded as individual files, each not exceeding 2MB in size, in PDF, Microsoft Word, or TIF formats. Verify your documentation against the Unisa application checklist before submission to ensure a smooth application process.

Stay informed and prepare early

The key to a successful application process is staying informed and preparing early. Keep an eye on Unisa's official announcements, gather your documents in advance, and explore other university options to ensure you don’t miss any opportunity.

For more information, visit www.fundiconnect.co.za.