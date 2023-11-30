Shoprite bursary applications open for 2024 and 2025

The Shoprite Group invites high-performing students keen to join the retail industry to apply for its comprehensive bursary programme. Students enrolled for degree studies in accounting, biological sciences, criminology, information technology, logistics and supply chain, retail business management, food sciences as well as agricultural sciences can apply for funding between 1 February and 30 April 2024.

Harry Makobe | image supplied

The bursary covers tuition and accommodation. Bursary holders receive a monthly grocery allowance and access to the Shoprite Employee Wellness programme.

In the last financial year, the Shoprite Group invested R14.9m in its bursary programme, which funded 200 students.

“The company provides fertile ground for young talent to grow and thrive. Our bursaries are aligned to critical skills in the business and our commitment to uplifting the lives of young people by providing them with an entryway into highly skilled roles,” says Leigh Adams, head of talent and learning solutions at the group.

Harry Makobe, 23, from Olievenhoutbosch in Centurion, received funding for the final year of his B-Com Supply Chain Management degree at the University of Pretoria. The group also funded his post-graduate degree and absorbed him into the supply chain graduate programme in 2023. He was later appointed as store replenishment analyst.

“This is a full circle moment for me because I started working as a merchandiser in retail when I was 15 years old during the school holidays. The best thing about the bursary is that you are guaranteed a job, and the graduate programme ensures you have the skill and the confidence to make an impactful contribution in your field,” says Makobe.

Rachel-Leigh Audier, 25, from Germiston in Gauteng, is on her way to becoming a chartered accountant after the group funded her Bachelor of Accounting degree and post-graduate studies at the University of Johannesburg.

“I am in my third year of training and couldn’t have asked for a better place to learn and grow. I’ve been exposed to various parts of the business and acquired skills that could be applied well into the future, which is aligned with the new SAICA CA2025 programme,” says Audier.