Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Mindful MastermindsRed & YellowEduvosStoneThe Social Employment FundAdopt-a-SchoolAFDARosebank CollegeFundiConnectNorth-West University (NWU)CoronationCornerstone InstituteSACAPSnapplifyOur Salad MixEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Bursaries, Scholarships & Finance News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Shoprite bursary applications open for 2024 and 2025

    7 Feb 2024
    7 Feb 2024
    The Shoprite Group invites high-performing students keen to join the retail industry to apply for its comprehensive bursary programme. Students enrolled for degree studies in accounting, biological sciences, criminology, information technology, logistics and supply chain, retail business management, food sciences as well as agricultural sciences can apply for funding between 1 February and 30 April 2024.
    Harry Makobe | image supplied
    Harry Makobe | image supplied

    The bursary covers tuition and accommodation. Bursary holders receive a monthly grocery allowance and access to the Shoprite Employee Wellness programme.

    In the last financial year, the Shoprite Group invested R14.9m in its bursary programme, which funded 200 students.

    “The company provides fertile ground for young talent to grow and thrive. Our bursaries are aligned to critical skills in the business and our commitment to uplifting the lives of young people by providing them with an entryway into highly skilled roles,” says Leigh Adams, head of talent and learning solutions at the group.

    Harry Makobe, 23, from Olievenhoutbosch in Centurion, received funding for the final year of his B-Com Supply Chain Management degree at the University of Pretoria. The group also funded his post-graduate degree and absorbed him into the supply chain graduate programme in 2023. He was later appointed as store replenishment analyst.

    “This is a full circle moment for me because I started working as a merchandiser in retail when I was 15 years old during the school holidays. The best thing about the bursary is that you are guaranteed a job, and the graduate programme ensures you have the skill and the confidence to make an impactful contribution in your field,” says Makobe.

    Rachel-Leigh Audier, 25, from Germiston in Gauteng, is on her way to becoming a chartered accountant after the group funded her Bachelor of Accounting degree and post-graduate studies at the University of Johannesburg.

    “I am in my third year of training and couldn’t have asked for a better place to learn and grow. I’ve been exposed to various parts of the business and acquired skills that could be applied well into the future, which is aligned with the new SAICA CA2025 programme,” says Audier.

    Read more: bursaries, Shoprite, Shoprite Group
    NextOptions


    Related

    Fashion and textiles loses lustre, while groceries grow steadily
    Fashion and textiles loses lustre, while groceries grow steadily
    5 hours
    Shoprite partners with Pasta & Me to launch affordable family meal under R20
    Shoprite partners with Pasta & Me to launch affordable family meal under R20
    2 days
    Black Friday, holiday sales spur demand at SA's Shoprite
    Black Friday, holiday sales spur demand at SA's Shoprite
     30 Jan 2024
    Mamelodi community embraces gardening with tree donation from Shoprite
    Mamelodi community embraces gardening with tree donation from Shoprite
    15 Jan 2024
    Dentsu celebrates the appointment of Chishimba Musonda as managing director in Zambia
    DentsuDentsu celebrates the appointment of Chishimba Musonda as managing director in Zambia
    Solar PV panels atop the Shoprite Group Centurion distribution centre 2. Source: Supplied
    Shoprite Group doubles renewable energy use, champions proactive climate action
    1 Dec 2023
    Shoprite names top suppliers for 2023
    Shoprite names top suppliers for 2023
    30 Nov 2023
    Iconic Eyethu Theatre revival opens to a warm community welcome
    CatchwordsIconic Eyethu Theatre revival opens to a warm community welcome
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz