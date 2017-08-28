Cape Town school shortlisted for World's Best School Prize

The independent school Christel House, which made the top 10 shortlist for the World’s Best School Prize for ‘Overcoming Adversity,” has received a congratulatory message from the Western Cape Education Department.

The school, which is situated in Ottery in Cape Town, serves learners from disadvantaged communities.

Christel House’s mission is to help children break the cycle of poverty, realise their hopes and dreams, and become self-sufficient members of society.

Most of the learners at the school must face gang warfare, drugs, alcoholism, hunger and abuse to make it to school every day.

Christel DeHaan, a German American businesswoman and philanthropist, founded the school, which offers Grades R through 12.

Western Cape MEC for Education, David Maynier, congratulated Christel House for being a finalist in the World’s Best Schools competition for 2024.

“The school is doing excellent work supporting learners from poor communities to receive a world-class education, and it is fitting that they have been selected as a finalist in the ‘Overcoming Adversity’ category. We wish them all the best in the next phase of the competition, and we are holding thumbs for the announcement of the top three in September.”

Christel House joins the Western Cape’s list of previous top 10 and top three finalists in the World Best School Prize.

In 2022, Pinelands-North Primary School achieved the top three position in the category ‘Overcoming Adversity’, while the West End Primary School featured in the top 10 position in the same category.

Last year, the Rustenburg Girls High School scooped the top 10 position in the category for ‘Supporting Healthy Lives’.

The top three finalists for each of the five World’s Best School Prizes - for Community Collaboration, Environmental Action, Innovation, Overcoming Adversity, and Supporting Healthy Lives - will be announced later this year.

After a public advisory vote, the winner of each prize will be chosen based on rigorous criteria by a judging academy comprising distinguished leaders across the globe including academics, educators, non-government organisations (NGOs), social entrepreneurs, government, civil society, and the private sector.

“We are delighted that Christel House will have the opportunity to showcase their ‘best practice’ to the world and are rooting for them to make the finals.”

The World’s Best School Prizes are the world’s most prestigious education awards, giving inspirational schools a share of the $50,000 (R924,816) award and a global platform so others can replicate their best practices.

This year’s list features Afghanistan’s only school helping students with all kinds of disabilities to a school in Poland set up for Ukrainian refugees.

On the list, there is also a school from Italy tackling bullying and a London school confronting knife crime.