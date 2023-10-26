Industries

    Pick n Pay lightens the load for 'back to school' customers

    8 Jan 2024
    8 Jan 2024
    Pick n Pay is easing the financial burden on many families by contributing R1.1m towards school fees and back to school stationery items.
    Image by from
    Image by Robert Owen-Wahl from Pixabay

    The retailer is stepping forward to support families, recognising many parents' financial strains, particularly after a tough year and the traditionally challenging month of 'JanuWorry.'

    “We are committed to making a meaningful positive impact on the lives of our customers in 2024, acknowledging the many challenges that the past year has presented to individuals and families. Through this latest initiative, we are providing customers with relief on the obligatory back to school costs many are faced with this month,” says Andrew Mills, chief marketing officer at Pick n Pay.

    Through its Smart Shopper programme, the retailer will refund up to R600,000 worth of stationery purchased at QualiSave stores onto customers' loyalty cards and reward up to 10 Pick n Pay customers with R50,000 each towards school fees.

    Pick n Pay School Club will also ensure around two million learners are given access to additional physical education materials through its annual delivery of CAPS-aligned, grade-specific educational content to over 2,600 schools. This content is also made available online (https://schoolclub.co.za/resources/) for free download. The Club will also donate 34,000 pencil bags to Grade 4 learners and do stationery giveaways with partners.

    “As we start a new year, we are even more committed to supporting our community in real, meaningful ways, and we believe that by investing in education, Pick n Pay is investing in the future of the beautiful people of South Africa," concludes Mills.

    To qualify to win, Pick n Pay QualiSave customers must buy five or more advertised back to school stationery items and Pick n Pay customers must spend over R250 on back to school items advertised in the respective leaflets before 28 January 2024. Pick n Pay customers will also be rewarded with spot prizes, including Ster-Kinekor tickets, Spur vouchers and Lego sets, during January. In addition, orders placed on Mr D and Pick n Pay asap! with a linked Smart Shopper card will qualify for the Pick n Pay school fee competition.

