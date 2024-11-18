Shoprite introduces GetPaid, a self-service payment for small businesses

The Shoprite Group has introduced GetPaid, a new platform that enables small business owners to invoice and receive payments seamlessly, anytime, anywhere.

With GetPaid there is no need for smaller enterprises to face the challenges of long delays between service delivery and payment, or the added expense of costly card machines and additional hardware.

Leveraging the Group’s established in-store payment technology backbone that enables big business to receive bill payments, the new GetPaid self-service platform now gives small businesses the ability to generate digital invoices, payment links or unique scan-to-pay QR codes on their phone or computer, as well as process bulk payments and track cash flow through a user-friendly dashboard.

Customers can pay instantly using a variety of methods such as card, Money Market Account, Snapscan, Zapper and ScanToPay, or at any of the till points in Shoprite, Checkers or Usave stores countrywide – with the last-mentioned especially beneficial to the many customers that still transact against invoices in cash.

“This is yet another step forward in our ongoing efforts to make financial products and services accessible and affordable to more customers through our extended Money Market offering. Whether you’re a contractor, freelancer, school administrator, or market stall owner, GetPaid is a game-changer for those seeking a fast, reliable, and cost-effective payment solution,” said Jean Olivier, GM: financial services at the Shoprite Group.

“We’ve partnered with Pay@, one of South Africa’s most trusted payment aggregators, to deliver a secure, scalable payment platform that simplifies the modern payment journey for small businesses and their customers,” says Olivier.

Getting started with GetPaid is simple. Businesses can register online, complete a quick KYC/FICA process, and start creating customised invoices, generating QR codes, and sending payment links via SMS, email, or WhatsApp.

There are no setup or monthly fees. Payment processing fees vary from 2.85% to 3.50% depending on the payment method used – online, in-app, or in-store – making the platform a flexible, pay-as-you-use solution.